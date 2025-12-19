Winter immunity boosters: Dietitian suggests 5 foods and practices for better health and wellness

Winter is a time when we need to take special care of our immune system to handle cold weather and a higher chance of getting sick. Eating proper nutrients can help boost our immunity, reducing the risk of catching cold and flu. Being mindful about eating certain winter foods for immunity and overall wellness, can help. Winters are the time of year when we need to boost our immunity. The sudden drop in temperature can also cause many diseases; hence, it is important to maintain a healthy diet to stay healthy and fit.(Unsplash)

Hari Lakshmi, Consultant – Dietitian, Motherhood Hospitals, Chennai, tells Health Shots, "Focus on building resilience rather than relying on temporary fixes. This approach recognises that strengthening immunity takes time and consistent effort. It involves aligning our eating habits, gut health, and daily routines with the challenges of colder weather."

How to boost immunity in winter?

Dietitian Lakshmi highlights three key areas to focus on for boosting winter immunity:

Microbiome-friendly foods: These foods support gut health, which is important for immune function. Adequate sunshine: It’s important to get natural light, especially now when the days are shorter. Circadian rhythms: Living in tune with our body’s natural rhythms can improve our overall health.

This approach highlights the importance of slowly building a strong immune system rather than seeking quick fixes.

Why is gut health important for winter immunity?

Our gut health plays a key role in our immunity during winter. A study in the journal Innate Immunity shows that gut bacteria affect how well our immune system functions. Certain foods can help our immune cells fight infections better. Foods rich in beta-glucans, such as mushrooms, oats, barley, and traditional millets, are particularly beneficial. Eating these foods three to five times a week can boost your immune support. The expert says "fermented foods are important for improving gut health. Regularly eating small amounts of foods like kanji, homemade curd, and idli batter can provide more gut health benefits than taking probiotic supplements occasionally."

What are some of the best winter foods for immunity?

During winter, eat a variety of foods. Lakshmi recommends including 8-10 different types of plant-based foods in your daily meals rather than relying on supplements. Make simple, healthy choices that improve your nutrition over time.

Here are some meal ideas that are healthy and nutritious:

Vegetarian khichdi with bajra (millet): This dish is comforting and provides fibre and protein. Methi thepla with yoghurt: This fenugreek flatbread is rich in vitamins. When you eat it with probiotic-rich yoghurt, you create a healthy combination that helps boost your immune system. Sarson da saag with mixed dal: Mustard greens and lentils make a nutritious dish. Both ingredients are rich in vitamins and minerals. Sambar with carrots and radish: This tasty lentil soup is an excellent source of vitamins. Fruit bowls with amla, pomegranate, and black grapes: These fruits are tasty and full of antioxidants, which help support your immune health.

By enjoying a variety of foods, you boost your immune system and get important nutrients, such as polyphenols and short-chain fatty acids, that support immune health.

What micronutrients are important for your immune system?

Many whole foods support the immune system, but specific vitamins are important. For example, insufficient vitamin D intake can increase your risk of respiratory illnesses. Lakshmi recommends “getting your daily vitamin D by spending 15-20 minutes in the midday sun and eating foods rich in vitamin D, such as fortified dairy products or fatty fish, rather than taking random supplements.”

Zinc is a nutrient that supports immune cell communication. You can add zinc-rich foods to your diet with easy snacks like sesame-groundnut chikki, mixed lentil-flour pancakes with sesame chutney, or a chickpea salad with mint for a tasty evening boost.

Why is meal timing important?

What you eat is important, but when you eat also matters. Dietitian Lakshmi highlights "how meal timing affects your immune system. Regularly eating late at night or snacking can lead to inflammation and increased fatigue."

She recommends "finishing dinner at least 3 hours before bedtime and limiting your eating window to 10-12 hours each day, think 8 AM to 7 PM. As part of a soothing nighttime routine, consider sipping haldi-adrak milk or nutmeg-infused ragi malt instead of sugary desserts, as both promote better digestion and overall health."

To boost your immune system in winter, Dietitian Hari Lakshmi recommends "having a consistent routine. Eat foods that are good for your gut, make sure you get a balanced amount of vitamins and minerals, and try to stay in tune with your body’s natural rhythms."

(Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.)