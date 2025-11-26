Moringa Paratha for Winter Immunity, Boost Your Skin and Health in One Recipe

Moringa paratha brings together the goodness of whole wheat flour and drumstick leaves in a warm, comforting winter meal. According to a study, moringa, also called drumstick or the miracle tree, is known for its high nutrient content, especially vitamin C, iron, calcium and antioxidants. These nutrients help the body stay strong during cold weather, making moringa paratha a practical addition to everyday winter cooking. Moringa Paratha(Freepik)

This leafy green supports better immunity, which is especially useful during winter when the body is more exposed to coughs and colds. A 2022 study highlights that fibre in moringa leaves also supports digestion, helping both kids and adults feel lighter and more energetic. The slightly earthy flavour of moringa blends easily with the warmth of spices, making the parathas tasty.

Moringa has been used in Indian households for generations for its natural strength-building qualities. The leaves cook quickly and mix well with the dough, which makes the recipe simple enough for regular meals. A fresh moringa paratha at breakfast or lunch gives steady energy and keeps the stomach comfortable.

This recipe works well for families looking for everyday meals that feel nourishing without taking too much time. Moringa paratha fits easily into lunchboxes, quick dinners and winter weekend breakfasts.

How To Make Moringa Paratha For Winters

Moringa paratha is a nutritious winter dish made with drumstick leaves mixed into whole wheat dough. Moringa supports immunity, improves energy and helps skin stay healthy in cold weather. Here is how to make this delicious winter delight.

Ingredients

2 cups whole wheat flour

1 cup finely chopped moringa leaves

1 green chilli

½ tsp cumin seed

½ tsp turmeric powder

Salt according to taste

1-1 ¼ cups water

1-2 tbsp oil or ghee for cooking

Instruction