Singer Jackson Wang shares diet and skincare secrets; reveals why he drinks green juice with garlic, turmeric daily

Jackson Wang's lifestyle is centered around a balanced approach to fitness and health. In the July 1 episode of Figuring Out With Raj Shamani, the singer-rapper from Hong Kong, who is a member of the South Korean boy band GOT7, shared how turning 30 changed his perspective on health and fitness. When asked about the 'world's obsession with Korean skincare', he also clarified that he ‘does not follow a 10-step beauty routine’. Also read | Korean woman reveals her dad's strict diet at 62 for flawless skin, jet black hair: 'What he eats to maintain his youth' Jackson Wang has shared how he maintain his physical fitness and overall well-being. (Instagram/ Jackson Wang)

Jackson Wang on his fitness and lifestyle

Jackson Wang, 31, said, “I think when you pass 30, your body just breaks down, your immune system breaks down. It's not slowly. One day, you wake up and your body tells you 'Hey man, I think we're going to shut down'. Like it's just done. The recovery rate is slow, and then, for me at least, when you eat, you have a meal, you get so sleepy after that. Everything is slow, and you just have to take extra care of your body. That's why you have to work harder on yourself…usually if I don't have work, if I have the opportunity, I would sleep around 8 or 9 pm and I wake up at like 5 or 6 am and work out on an empty stomach, and after shower, do a green juice... I think skincare is not just the cosmetic part, but it's also the lifestyle. Are you going to the gym enough? Are you sleeping enough, and what are you eating? What are you drinking? Are you doing cardio or weightlifting enough, or doing Pilates? You know, it's just a lifestyle thing.”

Jackson Wang's green juice recipe revealed

Jackson shared that he has 'updated' the recipe of his green juice 'based on detox and anti-inflammation'. Sharing his recipe, he said, “A little bit of ginger, a little bit of peeled garlic, half a lemon, some celery, one or two broccolis, not too much because the texture is too much, one banana, a little bit of turmeric powder, not a crazy amount, four to five blueberries, collagen powder for the skin, if you're over 30, parsley, cut cucumber into three or four parts and ice on top. Then add some coconut water and blend all this together... I don't chug it like all at once.”

Jackson said he sips on this juice through the morning while following the news, checking social media, and planning his meetings and engagements for the day. He added he drinks this green juice every day when he is in China or Korea and not travelling. Then, as it gets close to afternoon, Jackson said he mostly eats a salad or noodles for lunch, followed by Americano coffee. He also takes supplements every day. He said that while his green juice has 'a lot of vitamins' already, he takes 'vitamin C, vitamin B12 and B6, vitamin D3 and omega-3' supplements.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.