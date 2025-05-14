Menu Explore
Korean woman reveals her dad's strict diet at 62 for flawless skin, jet black hair: 'What he eats to maintain his youth'

BySanya Panwar
May 14, 2025 10:59 AM IST

By incorporating these foods and dietary habits followed by a senior citizen in Seoul into your lifestyle, you could get closer to achieving youthful skin.

Koreans are renowned for their flawless, youthful skin, and their diet plays a significant role in achieving this. Hannah, a 'Korean local who loves to share', in an Instagram video she posted on May 5, drew attention to some Korean anti-ageing diet secrets. Also read | Viral Korean diet promises rapid fat loss, muscle retention in just 4 weeks. Here's how it works

Hannah says he father avoids sugar and alcohol and drinks soy milk and black coffee. (Instagram/ Hanabananakor)
Hannah says he father avoids sugar and alcohol and drinks soy milk and black coffee. (Instagram/ Hanabananakor)

‘He avoids dairy and sugar as much as possible’

Hannah said, “So, a lot of you said my dad does not look 62 at all. Today, we are doing a 'what he eats in a day' to see how he maintains his youth.”

She then gave a glimpse of her father's morning routine, saying, “He always starts his day with a hot cup of black coffee and usually has salad for breakfast with the most random toppings like bananas on (cabbage and carrot) salad. My dad also loves matcha lattes, but his order is super specific – soy milk and no syrup. He avoids dairy and sugar as much as possible.”

Brown rice over white rice, and no alcohol

Hannah added, “Dad always chooses brown rice over white rice and skips beef. He prefers chicken or seafood instead. And, of course, no alcohol for him. Even though he eats super healthy, there is one thing he absolutely cannot resist – noodles.”

She also shared that her father's 'favourite snack' was roasted black beans, and said, “May be that's his secret to still having a full head of jet black hair at his age.” In her caption, Hannah wrote, “His diet got more strict after being diagnosed with cancer about 2 years ago. But here you go, his daily diet!”

Someone commented on her Instagram Reels, “His skin looks so good!” Another Instagram user said: “He looks amazing!!! Bananas on salad though.” A comment also read, “He looks 32 maximum.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

