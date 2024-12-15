Korean beauty secrets to getting clear glass skin according to K-beauty expert Jiwoo: 'Trendiest ingredient now is…'

The K-wave continues to hold sway globally, from K-pop to K-dramas, which have been ruling the mainstream viewing charts globally, K-beauty, which has transformed the skincare landscape worldwide. It isn’t just a trend, neither is it just a fad, but it has become a skin philosophy and a way of life for millions of women beyond its country of origin, South Korea – from hydrating sheet masks to calming toner pads, volcanic clay masks, moisturising serums to eye and face masks, as well as lotions for every malady, spot, and wrinkle. Also read | Wish to achieve that glowing Korean glass skin? Try 8 easy dermatologist-approved beauty tips Fashion and beauty entrepreneur Jiwoo is one of the most celebrated names in the business of K-beauty. (Instagram/ Mejiwoo103)

Fashion and beauty entrepreneur Jiwoo is one of the most celebrated names in the business of beauty. With 11 million followers on Instagram, Jiwoo is a K-culture icon who recently brought her brand, Neaf Neaf, to India. She caught up with HT Lifestyle and shared why she swears by one sheet mask a day, her beauty hacks, and her love for Indian curry and sarees.

Welcome to India Jiwoo, how has your visit been?

Jiwoo: Hello, I think it’s an honour to launch Neaf Neaf in India through the Kosmos event. I enjoyed traditional Indian foods like curry and naan, especially butter chicken and papad were delicious! I also tried wearing traditional Indian attire, the Sari and found it both beautiful and stylish. My experience in India was truly precious.

You bring Neaf Neaf to India, what makes it different from the other K beauty brands?

Jiwoo: Neaf Neaf prioritizes high-quality natural ingredients and focuses on gentle daily home care above all else.

We develop gentle and non-irritating products to help customers who wish to enjoy effortless daily home care achieve healthy skin. Since I’ve created products that I’ll feel confident and safe using myself, you can trust and try them as well.

What made you launch a beauty line, and what were the aspects you focused on?

Jiwoo: Over the past 10 years of running a fashion brand and trying on various outfits, there was a prolonged period when my skin condition wasn’t the best. Eventually, it led to skin inflammation, causing me significant stress. At that time I decided to start a beauty care brand for sensitive skin.

Jiwoo advises young women to avoid over-stimulating the skin. Cleansing and proper moisturizing are greatly beneficial for skin health.(Freepik)

K Beauty is a rage globally, what trends can one look forward to in 2025? Also, an ingredient and beauty must-have in the coming year?

Jiwoo: The K-Beauty trends are continuously advancing, and I believe that 'high-performance skincare' will gain significant attention in 2025. The trendiest ingredient in K-Beauty right now is 'PDRN'.

As an influential name in the business, what is the one beauty hack or do-it-yourself trick you would recommend to young women as well as older ones?

Jiwoo: I would advise young women to avoid over-stimulating the skin. Cleansing and proper moisturizing are greatly beneficial for skin health. For older women, it is advisable to use anti-ageing products to prevent wrinkles and maintain skin elasticity. I would also like to emphasise that getting enough sleep always has a positive impact on the skin.

What is the one must-do beauty routine you recommend for women and men?

Jiwoo: I believe that skin doesn’t improve in the short term. Consistent care is the key to achieving long-term results. The first step of skincare, cleansing, should be done thoroughly, and moisturising should be adjusted according to your skin's condition at the time. Additionally, it is important to use sunscreen every day.

Is there something one should never do.. and one thing must always do?

Jiwoo: You should never use harsh products in an attempt to see quick results or products that don't suit your skin type. One thing you must do is use sunscreen every day. Since UV rays can accelerate skin ageing, it’s important to protect your skin throughout the day.