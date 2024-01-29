Stress can harm the skin and worsen a variety of pre-existing skin disorders. According to health experts, stress has been linked to increased sebum production in persons with acne, which in turn causes more breakouts. Link between stress and skin conditions: How to manage stress for healthy skin (Photo by Unsplash)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Andrea Rachel Castelino, Consultant Dermatologist at DermaZeal Clinic in Bangalore, explained, “The hormone cortisol is released under stress, which increases skin sensitivity and reactivity. The stress mediators can interact with the skin and cause an inflammatory reaction. Stress exacerbates skin conditions like psoriasis, which causes the condition to worsen.”

She revealed, “For those who already have rosacea or eczema, it can worsen their condition. Stress can hinder the skin's natural ability to repair wounds. Stress also causes skin ageing to occur much more quickly by breaking down the skin's collagen and elastic fibers. For this reason, it's critical to manage stress, get enough sleep, stay hydrated, and concentrate on healthy eating and mindfulness.”

Echoing that stress can impact skin health, Dr Akanksha Singh Cornuit, Founder at ProMed Aesthetics, suggested the following tips on how to manage stress for healthier skin -

Practice Relaxation Techniques:

Engage in deep breathing exercises.

Try meditation or mindfulness to calm the mind.

2. Adequate Sleep:

Aim for 7-9 hours of quality sleep.

Sleep is crucial for skin repair and regeneration.

3. Regular Exercise:

Exercise helps reduce stress hormones.

It improves blood circulation, benefiting the skin.

4. Healthy Diet:

Consume a balanced diet with fruits, vegetables, and whole grains.

Stay hydrated; water is essential for skin health.

5. Skincare Routine:

Stick to a consistent skincare routine.

Use products with ingredients like antioxidants and anti-inflammatory properties.

6. Social Support:

Maintain connections with friends and family.

Sharing feelings can alleviate stress.

7. Time Management:

Prioritize tasks and manage time effectively.

Avoid overcommitting to reduce stress levels.

8. Limit Stimulants:

Reduce caffeine and alcohol intake.

These can contribute to skin issues.

Managing stress positively can have a beneficial impact on your skin. If stress persists or affects your well-being, consider seeking professional help from a therapist or counsellor.