Anti-ageing brain diet: Doctor reveals the best 6 antioxidant-rich plants to keep your mind sharp

Keeping your mind sharp is not just about brain games and good sleep, it is also about what you put on your plate. According to health experts, a diet rich in antioxidant-packed plant foods can protect brain cells, support memory and improve focus, especially as we age. 6 foods to eat for better memory and focus.(Image by Unsplash)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Pooja Anand, Associate Consultant - Neurology at Paras Health in Gurugram, recommended some of the best plant-based sources that can nourish your brain and keep your mental clarity in top shape.

1. Leafy greens: The brain’s best friend

Leafy greens: Leafy greens are high in fibre and provide nutrition, vitamins, calcium, minerals, antioxidants to the body.(Unsplash)

Leafy greens like spinach, kale, and collard greens are some of the most powerful brain boosters. They’re packed with folate and vitamin K, both of which play key roles in supporting brain plasticity and memory retention. Another green worth highlighting is broccoli, which contains glucosinolates—compounds that may slow the breakdown of acetylcholine, a brain chemical essential for learning and concentration.

2. Berry smart

Berries contain antioxidants.(Shutterstock)

Blueberries, strawberries and other berries are rich in flavonoids, a group of antioxidants known to reduce oxidative stress and enhance blood flow to the brain. Regular consumption of berries has been linked to improved memory and cognitive function. Similarly, pomegranate juice offers powerful anti-inflammatory benefits thanks to its high antioxidant content.

3. Nuts and seeds: Small but mighty

Nuts and seeds are a great source of healthy fats, antioxidants, fibre, vitamins and minerals. Eating them daily in moderation will keep one healthy throughout the year. They are helpful in brain function, lower cholesterol and triglycerides, reduce inflammation and risk of heart attack. (Pixabay)

Walnuts stand out among nuts for their high antioxidant levels and links to improved cognitive performance. Other nuts like almonds, hazelnuts, and seeds such as sunflower seeds may also support brain health, though to a slightly lesser degree.

4. Everyday brain foods

Some everyday ingredients also quietly support brain health. Dark chocolate is rich in brain-friendly flavonoids, while onions contain quercetin, which helps protect brain cells. Tomatoes, with their lycopene content, may offer additional cognitive support.

5. Colourful veggies and healthy fats

Don’t overlook the power of colour. Carrots, sweet potatoes and other orange vegetables are loaded with beta-carotene, which may benefit brain function. Cruciferous veggies like cauliflower and broccoli also support mental sharpness thanks to their glucosinolate content. Pair these with a drizzle of olive oil, a healthy fat that helps your body absorb and use these antioxidants more efficiently.

6. A grape way to boost brainpower

Experts suggest that grapes help support brain health by working in multiple ways - from reducing oxidative stress in the brain to promoting healthy blood flow in the brain to helping maintain levels of a key brain chemical that promotes memory to exerting anti-inflammatory effects.(HT Photo)

Lastly, grapes, especially dark varieties, are rich in resveratrol, an antioxidant known for its potential cognitive benefits.

By thinking fresh and filling your diet with these antioxidant-rich plants, you are giving your brain the nourishment it needs to stay clear, focused and energised naturally.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.