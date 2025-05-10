Anti-ageing brain diet: Doctor reveals the best 6 antioxidant-rich plants to keep your mind sharp
Stay sharp, stay healthy: Top 6 antioxidant-rich plants for a strong body and mind.
Keeping your mind sharp is not just about brain games and good sleep, it is also about what you put on your plate. According to health experts, a diet rich in antioxidant-packed plant foods can protect brain cells, support memory and improve focus, especially as we age.
In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Pooja Anand, Associate Consultant - Neurology at Paras Health in Gurugram, recommended some of the best plant-based sources that can nourish your brain and keep your mental clarity in top shape.
1. Leafy greens: The brain’s best friend
Leafy greens like spinach, kale, and collard greens are some of the most powerful brain boosters. They’re packed with folate and vitamin K, both of which play key roles in supporting brain plasticity and memory retention. Another green worth highlighting is broccoli, which contains glucosinolates—compounds that may slow the breakdown of acetylcholine, a brain chemical essential for learning and concentration.
2. Berry smart
Blueberries, strawberries and other berries are rich in flavonoids, a group of antioxidants known to reduce oxidative stress and enhance blood flow to the brain. Regular consumption of berries has been linked to improved memory and cognitive function. Similarly, pomegranate juice offers powerful anti-inflammatory benefits thanks to its high antioxidant content.
3. Nuts and seeds: Small but mighty
Walnuts stand out among nuts for their high antioxidant levels and links to improved cognitive performance. Other nuts like almonds, hazelnuts, and seeds such as sunflower seeds may also support brain health, though to a slightly lesser degree.
4. Everyday brain foods
Some everyday ingredients also quietly support brain health. Dark chocolate is rich in brain-friendly flavonoids, while onions contain quercetin, which helps protect brain cells. Tomatoes, with their lycopene content, may offer additional cognitive support.
5. Colourful veggies and healthy fats
Don’t overlook the power of colour. Carrots, sweet potatoes and other orange vegetables are loaded with beta-carotene, which may benefit brain function. Cruciferous veggies like cauliflower and broccoli also support mental sharpness thanks to their glucosinolate content. Pair these with a drizzle of olive oil, a healthy fat that helps your body absorb and use these antioxidants more efficiently.
6. A grape way to boost brainpower
Lastly, grapes, especially dark varieties, are rich in resveratrol, an antioxidant known for its potential cognitive benefits.
By thinking fresh and filling your diet with these antioxidant-rich plants, you are giving your brain the nourishment it needs to stay clear, focused and energised naturally.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
