Is Jackson Wang a part of Hrithik Roshan's Krrish 4? After much teasing, here's what the Got7 singer has to say

Singer-rapper Jackson Wang, who is on his second trip to India, has finally revealed if he will be a part of Krrish 4. In an interview with news agency PTI, Jackson also heaped praises on Diljit Dosanjh, with whom he collaborated for the song Buck, and called himself a fan of the Punjabi singer. (Also Read | Even Jackson Wang is excited for his favourite Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan's Krrish 4; teases collaboration) Hrithik Roshan and Jackson Wang share a warm bond and met each other recently.

Will fans see Jackson Wang in Krrish 4?

During his India trip, Jackson met Hrithik Roshan, the pictures of which emerged on social media platforms. It also sparked rumours of a possible collaboration on Krrish 4, with Jackson himself teasing that he might be a part of the film. But now Jackson has said that these reports are fake.

Talking about Hrithik, he said, "When we're together, especially Hrithik and I, we don't talk about work. So work-related stuff is never brought up in our conversation." He added that Krrish 4 is a big movie, but he is not in it.

Jackson recently teased about being a part of Krrish 4

Recently, in an interview with Elle India, Jackson teased about being a part of the film. "I think he’s preparing for a new movie, Krrish 4. I don’t know, maybe I’ll be able to participate in the soundtrack. Or you know, maybe…I’ve never acted before. So maybe this’ll be my first time acting. Maybe in the movie, you see me and I come out and I die right away," Jackson had said.

Jackson's India trip, meeting the Roshans

Jackson took a trip to Mumbai to promote his upcoming album Magic Man 2, a follow-up to his 2022 album Magic Man. He previously visited the country for a performance at Lollapalooza India in 2023.

Recently, Jackson met Hrithik's family too. Rakesh Roshan took to his Instagram and shared a group picture in which Jackson stood beside Hrithik. The duo twinned in their black outfits. Sharing the photo, Rakesh wrote, “Jackson welcome & God bless!”

About Hrithik's upcoming films, Krrish 4

Hrithik will be next seen in the film War 2. It also stars Jr NTR in the lead role. With Krrish 4, Hrithik will mark his directorial debut. The Krrish franchise, launched in 2003 by Rakesh Roshan, has become iconic in Indian cinema. It started with Koi Mil Gaya (2003), which introduced Rohit Mehra and his alien friend. The success continued with Krrish (2006) and Krrish 3 (2013).