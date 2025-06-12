Even Jackson Wang is excited for his favourite Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan's Krrish 4; teases collaboration

Hong Kong rapper-singer Jackson Wang is in Mumbai. In an interview with Elle India, the musician called Hrithik Roshan his favourite Bollywood star and teased that a collaboration is in the works for Krrish 4. (Also Read: Hrithik Roshan is blown over by this groom's performance to Dhoom Machale on his wedding day) Jackson Wang with Hrithik Roshan and his family.

Jackson Wang on Hrithik Roshan

Jackson was asked if he would like to groove to some Bollywood music with Hrithik, and he revealed that the actor was throwing him a dinner party. He then said, “I don’t know, I think he’s preparing for a new movie, Krrish 4. I don’t know, maybe I’ll be able to participate in the soundtrack. Or you know, maybe…I’ve never acted before. So maybe this’ll be my first time acting. Maybe in the movie, you see me and I come out and I die right away. Maybe we’ll have that conversation tonight. Obviously, (my favourite actor is) Hrithik.”

He also spoke about collaborating with Diljit Dosanjh on his song Buck recently and described him as a ‘senior, champ and love’. He also recollected being bowled by Diljit’s performance at Coachella a couple of years ago and feeling ‘blessed if I can work with him’ someday. He later slid into the actor-singer’s DMs to ask him to work on the song together and was happy when he said yes. Hrithik’s party for Jackson also saw other Bollywood celebs like Karan Johar, Sonu Sood and Orry in attendance if the pictures doing rounds online are anything to go by.

About Krrish 4

Hrithik will be making his directorial debut with Krrish 4, taking over the reins from his dad, Rakesh Roshan. The film was officially announced in March this year, but its cast and crew have yet to be revealed. Fans, however, were thrilled to know Jackson might be featured on the film’s soundtrack and maybe even make his acting debut with it.