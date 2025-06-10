Even Hrithik Roshan is blown over by this groom's performance to Dhoom Machale on his wedding day

Actor Hrithik Roshan is impressed by a groom's performance to the actor's hit song Dhoom Machale from Dhoom 2. A video showing a man in Portugal, grooving to the song with his best men at his wedding, has captured Hrithik and his fans' attention. Groom's wedding dance impresses Hrithik Roshan.

A groovy groom impresses Hrithik Roshan

The video shows a dance floor with the groom and his friend preparing for a performance. The crowd parts and the groom pulls off the same moves as Hrithik in the movie. The crowd goes wild, including his South Asian bride.

Hrithik commented on the photo, “Love it.” His fans also commented, “Hritik has been real silent ever since this was posted.” Another wrote, “The Indian government has to give him his Aadhaar card.” A person commented, “OMG thats a dream come true for every Indian Girlllll.” A comment read, “I love how he learnt her things for her.”

The video was shared by the wedding planner who wrote, “Well trained goray pakorayyy. Wedding content creation for the final wedding event in Setubal, Portugal! Flew from Canada to capture this beautiful event— we’ll meet you anywhere ✈️ Having a destination wedding? Hire us to capture all of the content for it 🤳🏽.”

The video has 9.1 million views so far and 700,000 likes.

Dhoom 2 (2006) starred Hrithik alongside Aishwarya Rai. It is a high-octane Bollywood action thriller directed by Sanjay Gadhvi. It follows ACP Jai Dixit and Ali as they pursue the elusive international thief Mr. A, played by Hrithik Roshan. With chart-topping music and sleek visuals, Dhoom 2 became a blockbuster hit and remains a defining entry in the Dhoom franchise.

What's next for Hrithik?

Hrithik will be seen next in War 2 with Jr NTR. He plays superspy Kabir in the YRF Spy Universe. Kiara Advani will also be seen in the movie.