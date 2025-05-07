Buck teaser gives first glimpse at Diljit Dosanjh, Jackson Wang's maiden collab, fans ask: 'Am I dreaming?’

Rapper Jackson Wang has shared a new teaser, featuring singer Diljit Dosanjh, from their song Buck. Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, Jackson dropped the brief clip. Fans were left excited as they spoke about the collaboration. (Also Read | Indian cricket team's first captain inspired Diljit Dosanjh's Met Gala look: Owned 44 Rolls Royces, has a Lagaan connect) Diljit Dosanjh and Jackson Wang in stills from their new song Buck.

Diljit Dosanjh, Jackson Wang collaborate for Buck

In the clip, Diljit and Jackson Wang stood on the dance floor as people danced around them. Dressed in black outfits, they gave different poses while the song, whose lyrics go Do You Wanna Dance, plays in the background.

Diljit was seen in a black T-shirt, jacket and pants. He also wore a black turban. The brief clip ended with both Jackson and Diljit smiling at each other, but it disappears when they look into the camera.

When will Buck release

Jackson shared the video with the caption, "BUCK feat. @diljitdosanjh. May 9 12 pm CST (fore emoji). Pre -SAVE it in BIO now. Do u wanna dance?" He also added the hashtags--BUCK, MAGIC MAN 2, JACKSON WANG, and Diljit Dosanjh fan. The song will release on May 9 at 12 pm CST (10.30 pm IST).

Fans react to this collab

Reacting to the post, a fan said, "I can’t wait to see another amazing collaboration." "Jackson and Diljit, the collaboration we never expected," wrote a person. "What in the world?? Am I dreaming ??!??!??" asked another fan. An Instagram user said, "Oh Panjabi aa gaye oye. Collaboration of the year!!" “This is too exciting. I'm so not ready for this,” read a comment.

About Jackson, Diljit

Jackson is a rapper, singer, and songwriter who became a part of the boy band Got7 in 2014. He released his first solo album, Mirrors, in 2019, followed by his second album, Magic Man, in 2022. He has been part of several series and variety shows.

Before Jackson, Diljit has collaborated with several international artists, including Sia, Camilo, and Ed Sheeran. He has sung many hit songs such as Born to Shine, G.O.A.T., Hass Hass, Kinni Kinni, Raat Di Gedi, 5 Taara and Patiala Peg among many others.