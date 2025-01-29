Korean beauty vs Japanese skincare for Indian skin: Doctors reveal key differences and how to make the best choice

Both Korean and Japanese skincare routines have gained popularity worldwide for their innovative products, techniques, and emphasis on achieving healthy, glowing skin. When it comes to Indian skin, which tends to be more sensitive and prone to hyperpigmentation, it's essential to consider its unique needs and concerns, according to doctors. Also read | What Sharmila Tagore does for 'radiant, naturally glowing skin' at 79: Her top 3 traditional Indian skincare ingredients The choice between Korean and Japanese skincare depends on your individual skin type, concerns, and preferences. (Freepik)

Korean skincare products often focus on achieving a flawless, glass-like complexion. Japanese skincare, on the other hand, tends to focus on gentle, nourishing ingredients that promote healthy, hydrated skin.

The rise of K-beauty and Japanese skincare

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Shareefa Chause, dermatologist, Dr Shareefa Skin Care Clinic, Mumbai said that 'these days people are crazy about hopping on the Korean or Japanese skincare treatment or routine'. “Both of these trends are believed to be highly beneficial. Korean skincare is more famous and known for its multi-step routine,” she says.

Dr Rinky Kapoor, consultant dermatologist, cosmetic dermatologist and dermato-Surgeon, The Esthetic Clinics agreed that Indian women ‘have started paying attention to their skin after the viral Korean skin trend’ and many dream of achieving ‘glass skin’. She says, “Currently, everyone is not only obsessed with Korean but even Japanese skincare. Both Japanese and Korean skincare offer exclusive benefits, but the choice depends on one’s skin type and concern.”

Korean skincare mostly includes steps like cleansing, toning, using serums, and sheet masks. (Freepik)

What is Korean skincare and why is it famous?

Dr Shareefa Chause says ‘Korean skincare is more famous than Japanese skincare’ and is known for its multi-step routine. “It mostly includes steps like cleansing, toning, serums, and sheet masks. These focus more on hydrating your skin and giving it a glass-like effect,” she says.

Dr Rinky Kapoor adds, “Korean skincare is aimed at achieving 'glass skin' that is a radiant, smooth, and intensely hydrated complexion. Its use of innovative ingredients like snail mucin, hyaluronic acid, and hydrating toners is great for those with dry or dull skin which is a common problem during winter.”

More about Japanese skincare and how it's different

On the other hand, Japanese skincare focuses on having a minimalistic approach and fewer steps than Korean skincare. Japanese skincare focuses on simplicity and gentle hydration and helps keep the skin soft, clear, and plump, Dr Rinky Kapoor told HT.

She says, “It consists of lightweight products, like rice-based exfoliants and minimalistic serums, which are good for sensitive or combination skin and are common in Indian women because of climate changes.”

Rice is a staple ingredient in Japanese skincare, and it's been used for centuries to achieve beautiful, radiant skin. (Freepik)

Which is better for Indian skin?

Ultimately, the choice between Korean and Japanese skincare depends on your individual skin type, concerns, and preferences. Dr Shareefa Chause says these skincare regimes may work wonders for some, but they may not be suitable for everyone, especially when it comes to Indian skin tones.

For instance, Japanese skincare might be a better fit for sensitive skin, as it tends to focus on gentle, nourishing ingredients, while for dry skin, Korean skincare's emphasis on layering and hydration might be beneficial.

Dr Shareefa says, “Indian skin tones can vary from oily to extremely dry. Due to the tropical climate, they are more likely to get tanned and sensitive. Using a Korean or Japanese skincare routine may or may not work on everyone's skin. For better results, consider consulting a dermatologist. Your dermatologist may help detect your skin type or needs, and you can tell them your skin goal. Then, they can recommend products accordingly. This can help achieve better results than blindly following skincare trends or products you see online.”

Dr Rinky Kapoor says Indian women must understand their skin requirements, texture, and problems and then follow a routine recommended by a dermatologist instead of trying any skincare routine on their own. She warns against using any products without the expert’s advice.

She says, “Remember, the expert advises any product only after examining the skin and knowing the skin problem that one faces. Focus on hydration and sun protection while choosing lightweight, non-comedogenic sunscreen to avoid clogged pores. Don’t blindly follow any trend on social media and be aware of your skin’s needs. It is the need of the hour to swear by a good skin care regimen to manage skin woes and keep it soft, supple, and healthy.”

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.