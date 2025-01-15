‘Don’t believe it’: Beauty influencer reveals truth behind ‘glass skin’ in viral video

The internet is often flooded with content about achieving the coveted Korean "glass skin" — a complexion that is smooth, clear, and flawless. Many influencers, beauty bloggers, and skincare enthusiasts regularly share hacks, remedies, and products claiming to be the secret to perfect skin. Social media platforms are filled with tips promising instant results, while countless skincare routines and cosmetic products are marketed with promises of a glowing, poreless finish. The video clocked more than 3 million views.(Instagram/@makeupdouyin.tips)

However, one makeup artist is challenging the perception of this flawless ideal. In a recent viral video, the makeup artist decided to expose the truth behind her perfectly smooth appearance. The video begins with the influencer leaning toward the camera, standing in natural sunlight. As she draws closer, viewers can clearly see the texture of her skin, including visible pores, which is far from the glass-like skin often portrayed in beauty tutorials.

The twist comes when she moves slightly away from the sunlight. Suddenly, the skin appears to transform, appearing much smoother and almost poreless. This effect is attributed to a camera filter designed to create the illusion of perfect skin—a trick frequently used by many influencers.

Take a look at the video:

The video quickly gained attention, garnering over 3 million views and sparking widespread discussion about the honesty of beauty standards and influencer content. Many took to the comments section to express their thoughts. One user remarked, "Honesty is important," acknowledging the creator’s transparent approach to revealing the reality behind the "perfect" skin often portrayed on social media.

A user questioned, “So it's not the makeup, it's the filters.”

Another added, “Don't believe it, here is the woman who proved it, what else do you want?”

A user wrote, “Uneven skin is normal.”

The user @makeupdouyin.tips, a well-known Korean makeup artist, has amassed a following of 1 million on social platforms. She frequently shares content, including makeup tutorials and transformation videos, showcasing the power of makeup in creating various looks.

Also read: Indian man dissolves into fits of laughter at scammer’s overacting: ‘Mumma, haay mumma’