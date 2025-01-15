Indian man dissolves into fits of laughter at scammer’s overacting: ‘Mumma, haay mumma’

Amid a surge in phone call scams, where fraudsters are devising increasingly clever tactics to deceive unsuspecting victims, Shiv Arora recently turned the tables on one such scammer. The vigilant man not only managed to outwit the caller but also shared the entertaining interaction on Instagram, where the video quickly went viral. The call in question came from a Pakistani number with a profile picture of a police officer.(Pexel)

The call in question originated from a Pakistani number, with a profile picture displaying a police officer. The caller impersonated a law enforcement official, claiming that Arora’s son had been arrested. The scammer then demanded money for the boy’s release and tried to make the act convincing by asking, “Aapke bete ka naam bataiye, main aapki usse baat kara deta hu (Tell me your son’s name, and I will let you speak to him).”

Instead of falling for the trap, Arora decided to play along. When asked for his son’s name, he cleverly replied with his own, saying, “Shiv.” The scammer pressed further, asking where his son was. Arora responded with a straight face that his son was in Moradabad. In an amusing twist, when the scammer questioned the relationship between Arora and the supposed son, he cheekily replied, “Nani” (maternal grandmother).

The scammer, undeterred, continued the ruse and asked to speak with the boy’s mother. Arora once again played along, bringing a woman to the phone. He told her that “Shiv” had been arrested, and she engaged with the caller. The scammer then introduced someone pretending to be the son, who immediately began crying out, “Mumma, mumma,” in an overly dramatic manner. This comical performance left Arora laughing uncontrollably, which led to the scammer abruptly ending the call.

Sharing the incident on Instagram, Arora wrote, “I received a call today from a number originating in Pakistan, with a display picture showing a police officer. They claimed that a loved one had been arrested and demanded money for their release.”

In his post, Arora urged people to be cautious and avoid sharing personal information or transferring money in such scenarios. He reminded his followers to report any suspicious calls to the local authorities immediately.

The video struck a chord online, amassing over fifty million views and sparking a flood of reactions in the comment section. Many users shared similar experiences, revealing the prevalence of such scams.

Take a look at the video:

One user wrote, “I was in my university first semester, and police called me saying my son had been arrested.” Another shared, “My cousin got the same call for his son.”

The humorous tone of the scammer’s antics also prompted light-hearted remarks. “That ‘beta’ was clearly beaten by the scammer for his amazing acting after the call,” joked one user. Another quipped, “20 rupees cut overacting ka ( ₹20 cut for overacting).”

Others appreciated Arora’s sense of humour. “Damn bro… your laugh made me laugh too,” one viewer remarked.

