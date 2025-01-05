YouTuber Ankush Bahuguna's scary 40-hour-long digital arrest: ‘Lost money, mental health’

Popular YouTuber Ankush Bahuguna on Sunday said in a post on Instagram that he recently became prey of a digital arrest scam in which he was held hostage for almost 40 hours. In a video, Ankush Bahuguna opened up about how scammers manipulated him, resulting in him losing money and even mental health to the scam. Detailing how the scam unfolded, Ankush said he got a call day before yesterday on returning from the gym from a “very weird number” which started with +1. (File image)

Ankush Bahuguna said he wanted to raise awareness to prevent others from going through the same.

“I have been missing from social media and everywhere for the last three days, I was held hostage by some scammers for 40 hours… I have lost money, I have lost my mental health to this, I can't believe this has happened to me,” Ankush Bahuguna said.

Ankush said in the video, “Sharing this, so others don’t have to go through what I went through. I feel so lucky to have friends with such strong instincts who noticed a change in my behaviour even when I was sending ‘I’m okay’ texts”.

"I know a lot of you are aware of it, but I don’t think a lot of people understand the extent to which these scammers can go to control you," Ankush Bahuguna added.

How scam unfolded

Detailing how the scam unfolded, Ankush said he got a call day before yesterday on returning from the gym from a “very weird number” which started with +1.

"It seemed like an international number. I picked it up without thinking much. It was an automated call that said your courier delivery had been cancelled. Press zero for support," Ankush said.

"Now, I haven't sent anything, but I pressed zero… because I was just curious. Biggest mistake of my life. Customer support answers. He told me 'sir aapke package mein illegal saaman pakda gaya hai [something illegal has been detected in your package]," Ankush recalled.

Ankush said the person on the call told him that he was sending a package to China and customs have seized it now.

“I got scared, I said I hadn't sent anything,” Ankush said in the video, adding that he was then told that his name, Aadhar number and other personal details were mentioned in the package.

“This is a very serious crime, and now you will be under digital arrest,” Ankush Bahuguna was told by the callers, who also said there was an arrest warrant already in his name.

Ankush Bahuguna further told he then panicked and was asked to talk to the police within an hour. "He then convinces me that i don't have enough time to go to the police station and he will do me a favour by connecting directly to the police station.

"I don't know how the call then gets transferred to a WhatsApp call, which is a video call with a police officer… he is in police ki wardi [police uniform]," Ankush Bahuguna said in the video, adding that he panicked further after he was told he is involved in money laundering, drug trafficking and a lot of “very very serious crimes”.

The video delved into how the scammers used personal information to heighten his panic and coerced him to agreee to do whatever they say. "These scammers do their research and tell you things they know will affect you. I don’t wish this on anyone," Ankush said.

He was told he is a “prime suspect” in a “national case” and that he is under “self custody”.

He was asked to cut off communication totally from outside world.

In response to those questioning how he fell for the scam, Ankush posted a follow-up comment: "Not everybody reacts the same way to panic. Instead of calling this stupid, make people around you aware of it."

He ended by urging viewers to stay vigilant and informed, stressing the importance of spreading awareness to prevent others from becoming victims of similar scams.