From Cannes to Milan: Ankush Bahuguna's fashion odyssey

Ankush Bahuguna made waves at Cannes 2024 as the first Indian male beauty influencer to debut at the prestigious film festival. His presence there marked a significant milestone, not only for himself but also for the representation of Indian influencers on a global stage. Now, he continues his journey in the fashion capital, Milan, attending the ongoing ‘Milano Fashion Week Men's Spring Summer.’ Ankush Bahuguna attends the ongoing ‘Milano Fashion Week Men's Spring Summer.’

Stealing the spotlight in Milan

Bahuguna stole the spotlight, dressed head-to-toe in luxury brands, while attending the fashion presentations curated by Canali and Tod’s on June 16. His outfit included a well-fitted shacket in a rich navy colour paired with denim, showcasing Canali's dedication to exceptional quality and style. He accessorized with a printed scarf and tan loafers, perfectly complementing the ensemble.

On June 17, Bahuguna dressed in Dhruv Kapoor joined the patrons in the audience to support Indian designers’ new collection.

Speaking excitedly about his debut at ‘Milano Fashion Week Men's Spring Summer,’ Ankush said, “Fashion has always been one of the best mediums of expression, and I always dreamt of witnessing the magic that the genius minds create through fabric. Milan Fashion Week provided me with an opportunity to widen my horizons and meet some extraordinary individuals from the design space."

He said that being alongside patrons of luxury brands like Canali, Tod’s, and our very own Indian designer Dhruv Kapoor, and witnessing how they infuse the mythical energy into contemporary fashion was cathartic. He also mentioned that what he experienced earlier at Cannes and now in Milan has been nothing but surreal.

Early days in the creator economy and milestones

Bahuguna’s path to success has been anything but conventional. From being an engineering dropout to becoming a writer, and eventually a beauty influencer breaking gender norms, his journey is a testament to his courage and determination. His relentless pursuit of passion led him to an extraordinary milestone - representing India at Cannes.

The 30-year-old began his content creation journey during the nascent stages of India's creator economy. After nearly six years of producing comedy content, he became the first Indian beauty creator to launch his own YouTube show, "Wing It With Ankush," where he regularly featured renowned personalities and influencers sharing their insights and experiences.

He has been conferred with several accolades for extending efforts to break the glass ceilings, including the Cosmopolitan Indian Blogger Awards for ‘Beauty Influencer of the Year Male (Popular Choice)’ for two consecutive years. Ankush also won the ‘Outstanding Beauty Creator of the Year' Award at the Myntra x Grazia Glammy Awards 2023.

In 2021, Bahuguna achieved another noteworthy accomplishment by becoming the sole male creator selected as the brand ambassador for MAC foundation. This role, alongside actor Bhumi Pednekar and other influencers, not only strengthened his position in the beauty industry but also challenged conventional gender norms.

A Personal Journey

Originally from Delhi, Bahuguna recently relocated to Mumbai to chase his acting dreams. To further hone his skills, he has joined an acting workshop. His mother, a regional actor known for her roles in web series like Tandav and Paatal Lok, always dreamt of attending prestigious events such as Cannes but never had the chance. Ankush fulfilled her wish, adding a deeply personal and emotional layer to his achievement. In addition to his accomplishments in beauty and fashion, Bahuguna starred in a short film titled Badboli Bhavna, released last year on Amazon Mini.

Ankush Bahuguna's journey from Cannes to Milan is not just about attending high-profile events; it is a story of breaking barriers, fulfilling dreams, and continuously pushing the envelope in the fashion and beauty world.