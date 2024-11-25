As ‘digital arrest’ cases surge, know ways to detect a fraud attempt

Multiple recent cases of ‘digital arrest’ have sparked concerns over the emerging cyber menace, in which people are exposed to losing their money to scamsters who play on fear and confusion of the potential victims by posing as regulatory officials. In a recent such case, a woman in Uttar Pradesh's Noida was duped of ₹ 34 lakh by cyber criminals who threatened her with fake notices by the ED.(Pixabay/Representative)

In a recent such case, a woman in Uttar Pradesh's Noida was duped of ₹34 lakh by cyber criminals who threatened her with fake notices by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

The fraudsters claimed that a parcel is being sent from Mumbai to Iran in her name containing five passports, two debit cards, two laptops, 900 US dollars and 200 grams of narcotics, officials said on Sunday, adding that the victim, Nidhi Paliwal of Noida's Sector-41, was sent a complaint via WhatsApp and was asked to pay ₹34 lakh.

While the increasing cases of digital arrest might be alarming, there are several ways by which a fraud attempt can be detected.

What is digital arrest

Digital arrest refers to a deceptive tactic used by cybercriminals, who falsely claim to have the authority to arrest an individual through digital means, often over the phone or via an online mode of communication.

In most digital arrest cases, targets of scammers receive a call which claims they are involved in illegal activities. Scammers pose as law enforcement or regulatory officials and use threats or intimidation to pressurise the victims into transferring money or providing personal information, a method that exploits fear and confusion, taking advantage of the victim's panic to facilitate financial fraud.

How to protect yourself from digital arrest scams

Method of communication: The first striking feature of a fraud call that one can identify is the channel through which one is getting an alleged notice. Genuine legal notices over illegal activities are never sent through channels communication channels like WhatsApp or telegram, neither would any regulatory official ever ask anyone to transfer money online to settle a case.

If you receive a suspicious message, contact the organisation directly through their verified contact details to verify the claim. DO NOT PANIC: If you are confident of not being involved in any illegal activity, DO NOT PANIC, even if you are being threatened with arrest. In most cases, victims fall prey to scammers due to panic despite knowing they are not involved in any illegal activity. It is highly unlikely that any legitimate authority would bypass formal procedures. Regulatory bodies and security agencies always serve official notices through authentic channels and follow a systematic investigation process. Contact the relevant authorities directly to verify the situation.

Do not give in to urgency and compliance: As mentioned above, such scam attempts play on a sense of fear and urgency. A straight out indication of a fraud attempt would be callers pressurising one into acting quickly, often preventing them from properly questioning the legitimacy of the demand.

Always verify the identity of the person contacting you, especially if they claim to be from law enforcement or government agencies. In some cases, nine-digit phone numbers are also used for fraud calls. Don’t share personal information: Never give out personal details, bank information, or make payments unless you are absolutely sure of the authenticity of the request. DO NOT click on any link sent to you for payment or join any video call in the process.

While these scammers exploit people's trust in authority and the increasing reliance on digital platforms, making them difficult to detect, a little awareness and a basic checklist without panicking can help prevent such digital arrest scams.