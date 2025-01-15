‘Tu hai kaun s**la’: Woman abuses cab driver for being 7 minutes late, internet hails him for keeping his composure

In a video that has gone viral on social media, a woman is seen hurling abuse at a cab driver for arriving seven minutes late. Her behaviour has sparked anger among people, with many calling for her ban from all ride-sharing apps. However, people hailed the cab driver, who kept his cool during the interaction. He refused to scream or abuse the woman and politely asked her to get out of his car. A woman hurled abuses and spat at her cab driver for being late by 7 minutes. (Screengrab)

“This cab driver was 7 mins ‘late’. The woman who booked the cab abused the driver, threatened him and spat on him. The Taxi Driver never lost his cool. He stayed calm and composed. It is good that he recorded the incident. Otherwise, Samaj would have declared himself the culprit easily. This woman should be banned from booking cabs all over India. She should buy her own car and travel,” an X user wrote while posting the video.

Recorded by the driver, the video doesn’t disclose anyone’s identity. It shows the woman accusing the driver of being seven minutes late and then launching a rant about the delay. She abuses him in both Hindi and English. At one point, she even spits on him.

Maintaining his composure, the driver asks her to complain to the cab company after failing to communicate that he was delayed because of traffic. He ultimately asks her to leave the cab and book another vehicle.

Here's the video:

What did social media say?

“Why is she shouting,” wondered an X user. Another added, “She could have cancelled if he was getting late, but why do this after getting in? Who is she to insult a driver?” A third commented, “Should be banned proactively by all cab services. It is the responsibility of the cab companies to protect their drivers from such rabid customers.” A fourth wrote, “My heart sank the moment she said your children will be drivers as well. I don't know why she started abusing family... not good.”

Earlier, a Reddit post about a woman’s interaction with a cab driver irked social media users. In her post, the woman claimed that the man gave her unsolicited advice and asked her to tie the knot as she is of "marriageable age.” He allegedly also said to her that girls should get married by the age of 19.