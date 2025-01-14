‘Behen ke…’: Delhi woman hurls abuses at man in mother’s presence, says they’ll put him in jail

A video has surfaced on social media showing a heated argument between a mother-daughter duo and a man. In the video, the young woman is seen hurling abuse at the man, and her mother later joins her in screaming at the man. According to social media, the argument, which took place in Delhi, started over improper car parking. Screenshot from the viral video that shows a woman hurling abuse at a man in front of her mother. (Screengrab)

“Pathetic despicable women who first abused the man, the young girl actually called him b** in her mother’s presence I was first shocked at the lack of proper upbringing but when I heard the mother speak it added up. Make this foul mouthed duo famous please,” an X user wrote while sharing the video.

What does the video show?

It captures a woman and her mother screaming at a man, who is not visible in the frame. As their conversation unfolds, it becomes evident that the argument revolves around the woman's attempt to park the car.

While the mother claims the man misbehaved and screamed at her while asking her to move the car, the man denies the allegations. Amid the commotion, the daughter also hurls abuses at the man in Hindi.

How did social media react?

HT.com cannot independently verify the claims in the video, but people have been flocking to the comments section to share their reactions. An individual wrote, “Money, arrogance, bad upbringing, entitlement, gender card. You will see it will be common in most of these kinds of cases.” Another added, “Oh no, Delhi person again, such horrible behaviour.”

A third expressed, “Mom and daughter have no common sense. Why would you park right behind parked cars, and that too when you see a solid white line clearly marked behind the parked cars. Hahahaha. What a monkey show.” A fourth commented, “This is so common in Delhi."