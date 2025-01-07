‘My whole life is finished’: 26-year-old man opens up about emotional abuse in arranged marriage

A 26-year-old man took to Reddit and detailed his harrowing experiences in an arranged marriage. Married in December 2023, the man described how the relationship initially seemed perfect but took a drastic turn by mid-2024, leading to allegations, emotional confrontations, and involvement from both families. The wife accused the husband of not meeting her emotional and physical expectations.(Representational Image/Pexel )

The post mentions an incident where the wife allegedly locked herself in the bathroom and later accused the husband of erectile dysfunction in front of their families. “She started crying continuously… She came and locked herself in the bathroom,” the man wrote, adding that her behaviour left him bewildered.

The situation escalated further when the wife reportedly left their marital home, asking her father to pick her up. In a dramatic confrontation, she accused the husband of not meeting her emotional and physical expectations. According to the husband, her family is now demanding compensation in the form of a new flat, threatening to take the matter to the community panchayat if their demands are not met.

The man expressed feelings of betrayal and despair, writing, “I don’t love her anymore… I really need suggestions. I want to end this marriage.” He also highlighted the stigma and mockery he has faced from society, with people labeling him with derogatory terms.

“Fast forward to September 2024, my parents, me, and my relatives collectively reached her home where she started abusing my parents, claiming they wrongly married her to me despite me having erectile dysfunction,” he wrote.

He added that the situation worsened when his wife verbally attacked him in front of everyone, saying repeatedly, “I got problems, I’m not okay, I need medical, I don’t have bones.” The accusations led to a heated argument between their families.

The emotional toll became unbearable for the user, who shared, “I started feeling heavy and left the place. I came to the roads, and no one knew where I was. I walked around 5km until my brother found me.”

According to the post, the wife’s family later demanded compensation, insisting, “My father should buy a new flat where we both live alone.” They threatened to escalate the matter to the community panchayat if their demands were not met.

This post comes amidst a wave of discussions on marital discord in India. In Bengaluru, Atul Subhash, an employee at an automobile company, tragically died by suicide, reportedly due to alleged harassment and a demand of ₹3 crore from his wife, Nikita Singhania, as part of a divorce settlement.