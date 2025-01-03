‘As a man, what are my options?’: ‘Sick and tired’ techie asks Reddit how to proceed with divorce

A 37-year-old techie turned to Reddit seeking advice on his desire to divorce his wife, sparking widespread discussion among social media users. His post drew varied reactions, with some offering guidance on the steps to take if he wished to separate from his 34-year-old spouse. Others, however, urged him to carefully reconsider his decision before proceeding. Many emphasised the importance of consulting a lawyer in person to understand his legal options and implications. The post has since gained significant attention. A 37-year-old man had questions for lawyers on Reddit about divorce. (Unsplash/Eric Ward)

Why does the he want a divorce?

In the Reddit post, the man claimed that “there is no physical abuse or monetary problems” in his relationship with his wife. However, it is allegedly her “neurotic behaviour” that has left him “sick and tired.” He further elaborated his situation with instances from their “bumpy” marriage.

The man also said that while he takes care of the ₹45,000 rent, his wife handles the “cook and maid salary” of ₹8,000, adding that they “are at similar positions in tech and earn almost the same salary.”

“Hi, lawyer here”

An individual claiming to be a lawyer answered, “Hi, lawyer here. In a matrimonial cold dispute like this, counselling and divorce via mediation are much better options rather than fighting it out in court (it should be the last option). I can't give you the exact advice here because I don't know much of the details that are normally required to analyse the situation. You can reach out to me if you need counsel.”

“Not an ideal situation”

Another added, “Hey mate, definitely not an ideal situation. Please speak to a real lawyer offline rather than trying to search for one here, as all the facts are not laid out. The answer to your question is No. Staying apart for 6 months doesn't expedite divorce proceedings. It all depends on whether you are going for a mutual one or a contested one. Either way, you are easily looking at a few years before you are legally divorced. You may also like to factor in the legal costs involved. Also, divorce proceedings are cumbersome and will not be straightforward if your wife decides not to play along. So think 100 times before taking such a step. Good luck.”

“Record everything”

A third posted, “Record evidence before you take any step further. Else you are sc**wed legally if she decides to fight back.”

“Don’t become parents”

“Don’t have children if the situation is as you described. Don't let her parents come to your house either, as you are paying the rent and ask them to stay somewhere else as well. Reach out to a lawyer and discuss, and keep proof if possible. Good luck.” wrote a fourth.

