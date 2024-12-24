Chinese woman hires sex worker to trap husband to get divorce

A woman and her accomplices in China have been sentenced to jail after orchestrating a fraudulent marriage scheme designed to swindle the husband. The plot involved setting up a trap to accuse the husband of visiting a prostitute, which would allow the woman to file for divorce and avoid returning the bride price. The plot aimed to accuse the husband of visiting a sex worker to secure a divorce.(Pexel )

The case, which took place in Longli County, Guizhou Province, has drawn significant attention. According to reports by the South China Morning Post, the woman, identified as Xiong, and her boyfriend, surnamed Li, were facing financial difficulties earlier this year and sought help from two men, surnamed Zhou and Song, whom they met online. The men claimed they could assist the couple in securing loans but instead suggested a fraudulent scheme.

Wedding scam

The men explained that in the region, a groom typically gives a bride a price exceeding 100,000 yuan (approximately INR 11.3 lakh). If the groom were caught visiting a prostitute, he would lose this amount, and the bride could then divorce him without needing to return the money. Xiong, initially hesitant, eventually agreed to the plan after continued persuasion from her boyfriend and the accomplices.

Xiong then met Bao, a man from a matchmaking agency, and soon after, the two registered their marriage. Bao paid a bride price of 136,666 yuan (about INR 13.7 lakh) and also spent 48,000 yuan (roughly INR 4.8 lakh) on jewellery for Xiong. They held a wedding ceremony in Bao’s hometown in eastern Jiangsu province.

However, the plan unravelled when Bao grew suspicious of Li’s actions during a dinner meeting. Li, pretending to be Xiong’s cousin, attempted to coax Bao into visiting a prostitute. Bao, already wary of the situation, called the police instead. The police quickly intervened, preventing the scam from succeeding.

The case was heard earlier this month in Longli County Court, where Xiong, Li, Zhou, and Song were sentenced to prison for fraud. Their sentences ranged from three years to three years and 10 months. They were also ordered to pay compensation to Bao, with amounts ranging between 20,000 and 30,000 yuan (US$2,700-US$4,100) each.

Additionally, a man working for the matchmaking agency who had introduced Bao to Xiong and provided false personal information about her was also arrested. The court has yet to decide his fate.