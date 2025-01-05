‘They should not have been granted bail’: Atul Subhash's father questions bail to accused

The father of Atul Subhash who ended his life last month, has raised concerns about the conditional bail granted to his late son’s wife, Nikita Singhania, along with her mother, Nisha Singhania, and brother, Anurag Singhania. The alleged accused in the case--Nikita Singhania, Nisha Singhania, and Anurag Singhania--were arrested on December 15.

Pawan Kumar Modi, also expressed deep anxiety over the whereabouts of his four-year-old grandson, who has been missing since the incident.

According to ANI, Modi stated, “While bail is part of the judicial process, I firmly believe it shouldn’t have been granted in this case. My grandson’s safety is my biggest concern. Karnataka police have shared some information, but the child remains untraceable. His mother lacks affection for him and is using him as a tool to demand money.”

Reiterating his plea, Modi appealed for immediate action to secure the child’s safety. “This innocent boy deserves a nurturing environment. We are hopeful that the police will locate him soon and ensure his well-being,” he added, highlighting the emotional toll on his family.

Bengaluru's City Civil Court on Saturday granted bail to Nikita Singhania, along with Nisha Singhania, Mother in law and Anurag Singhania, Brother in law.

Atul Subhash, the 34-year-old deputy general manager of a private firm, died by suicide in December 2024, in his Bengaluru apartment, leaving behind a 24-page suicide note, accusing his wife and her relatives of harassment. In his suicide note, he also alleged that a judge had demanded ₹5 lakh to "settle" the case.

According to DCP Kumar Bengaluru Police, Nikita Singhania, was arrested in Haryana's Gurugram. The other accused, including Nisha Singhania and Anurag Singhania, were arrested near Hotel Rameshwaram in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj.

