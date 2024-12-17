Delhi restaurant pays tribute to Atul Subhash with heartfelt message on bill: 'Hope you found peace…'

The tragic death of 34-year-old techie Atul Subhash has sparked nationwide grief, with candlelight vigils and social media posts pouring in to pay tribute to the Bengaluru resident. Amid the outpouring of emotions, a South Delhi restaurant has caught the internet's attention by expressing their condolences in an unusual yet moving way—through their printed invoices. A Delhi restaurant printed a heartfelt tribute on a bill for Bengaluru techie Atul Subhash.(Reddit/hersmellonmypillow)

A heartfelt message on a bill

The incident came to light when a Reddit user shared a post detailing his friend's visit to Hauz Khas Village, a popular hangout spot in South Delhi. While returning home, he stopped by a Jumboking outlet at the Hauz Khas Metro Station. Upon receiving the bill, he noticed a touching message at the bottom of the receipt.

The message read: "We deeply mourn the suicide of the techie Atul Subhash. His life was just as important as everyone else’s. RIP brother. We hope you finally found peace on the other side."

The Reddit user explained that his friend spoke to the outlet owner, curious about the unexpected gesture. The owner responded: "Not everything is about business to us. That life was important. We can't bring him back, but at least we can put in efforts to spread his name and keep him alive in our memories."

The internet responds with true emotions

The Reddit post quickly went viral, amassing over 5.7k upvotes and sparking a wave of reactions online. Many users praised the restaurant for their thoughtful effort, while others reflected on the tragedy itself.

One user commented, “This is such a small yet impactful way to remind people about the value of life. Kudos to the restaurant.” Another wrote, “Heartbreaking. This kind of awareness is necessary, but I hope we can do more to prevent such losses.” A third user added, “Respect to the owner for showing that businesses can still have a human touch.” Some users, however, expressed scepticism. One said, "Is this genuine concern, or just a new way to gain attention? Still, the message is important."

Others chimed in with more neutral reactions, focusing on the story’s emotional weight. One remarked, "It’s a reminder that people around us are fighting silent battles. Be kind."

Another user concluded, "Atul’s story is heartbreaking. I hope his family finds strength in this difficult time."