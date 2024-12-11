Accenture becomes unwitting target on the internet amid Bengaluru techie's suicide

IT company Accenture was targetted on social media after the death by suicide of a 34-year-old software engineer in Bengaluru, who left behind a 40-page note alleging mental harassment and extortion by his wife. The techie's death has sparked widespread outrage on social media after a video he made detailing his harrowing tale went viral.(Representational)

The techie's death has sparked widespread outrage on social media after a video he made detailing his harrowing tale went viral on social media. Many users alleged that the techie's wife worked at Accenture and demanded the MNC fire her for allegedly driving the 34-year-old to die by suicide.

They shared screengrabs from the wife's purported LinkedIn profile, alleging that she worked as an analyst at the company. Angry users bombarded Accenture's X account demanding strict action against the techie's wife.

“Dear @Accenture you have 24 hours to fire. Your time starts now,” one of the posts read. The company's account was turned private soon after.

HT.com has reached out to Accenture for a statement. This report will be updated when they respond.

A victim of extortion

The techie, a native of Uttar Pradesh, had claimed that he faced extortion by his wife and her family. Police have filed a case against the wife, her mother, brother and uncle, who were allegedly demanding 3 crore to settle legal disputes filed.

"We have booked them under Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) section 108 (abetment of suicide) and launched an investigation," Marathahalli police inspector Anil Kumar said earlier today.

The techie's viral suicide note was shared with the Save Indian Family Foundation before he died. In the video, he recounted his emotional and financial struggles.

Faced 40 cases by wife

The couple married in 2019 after meeting on a matrimonial website but their marriage turned rocky in 2021. The 34-year-old alleged that his wife left their Bengaluru home with their son but soon after her family allegedly began demanding large sums of money.

When he refused to pay them, she filed a series of cases against him accusing him and his family of trying to murder her. She also alleged harassment over dowry and sexual misconduct.

In his final note, the techie appealed for justice for his family and requested that a gift he bought for his love for his four-year-old son be delivered to him after his death, police said.

(Also read: Bengaluru techie suicide: Police file FIR against wife and four others for alleged abetment of suicide)

The police added that the man faced over 40 court notices in one year, forcing him to keep travelling between Bengaluru and Uttar Pradesh.