Bengaluru techie suicide: Police file FIR against wife and four others for alleged abetment of suicide

A 34 year old software engineer residing in Marathahalli, Bengaluru, died by suicide on Monday after leaving behind a 40 page note detailing the reasons behind his step, police officers said on Tuesday. Bengaluru's Marathahalli police inspector Anil Kumar said that the incident came to light on Monday morning when the engineer's neighbours alerted them.

The man, originally from Uttar Pradesh, alleged mental harassment and extortion by his wife and her family in the note and a video, which he shared before his death with an NGO.

HT could not independently verify the authenticity of the note.

Marathahalli police inspector Anil Kumar said that the incident came to light on Monday morning when the engineer's neighbours alerted them. "We received information at around 6am and visited the spot. The autopsy was conducted at the CV Raman Nagar Government Hospital, and the body was handed over to the family members on Tuesday," he said.

"Based on a complaint filed by the deceased's brother, we have booked a case against his wife, her mother, brother and uncle, who were allegedly demanding 3 crore to settle legal disputes filed. Based on the complaint, we have booked them under Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) section 108 (abetment of suicide) and launched an investigation," he added.

The suicide note, shared via WhatsApp with the Save Indian Family Foundation, revealed the engineer's emotional and financial struggles. In the note, he made an emotional appeal for justice for his family and expressed his love for his four-year-old son. He had purchased a gift for him, requesting it be delivered to him after his death, police said.

The deceased and his wife married in 2019 after meeting on a matrimonial website. Their marriage reportedly faced significant challenges from 2021. She left their Bengaluru home with their son, following which, she and her family allegedly began demanding large sums of money from him. When these demands were not met, she filed a series of cases against the deceased and his family, accusing them of crimes including attempt to murder, harassment over dowry, and sexual misconduct.

The police added that the deceased faced over 40 court notices in a single year, forcing him to travel extensively between Bengaluru and Uttar Pradesh. He reportedly spent around 120 days travelling for court hearings, resulting in substantial financial and emotional strain. The burden of taking leave from work and the high costs of travel further exacerbated his distress.

In addition to the allegations of harassment, the suicide note included accusations of judicial misconduct. "The deceased detailed an exchange with a judge in Uttar Pradesh, claiming the judge mocked him and dismissed his concerns. He also alleged that the judge demanded 5 lakh to settle one of the cases filed against him," an investigating officer, who did not wish to be named, said.

The note also outlined an interaction with his mother-in-law, who allegedly taunted him over not ending his life yet.

When he replied that his death would leave no one to pay them, she allegedly said his father would cover the amount; and that his parents would eventually die as well, leaving his wife with the money.

In his note, the engineer criticised the Indian legal system, stating that it facilitated the harassment of men through false cases. "The more I work hard and become better at my work, the more my family and I will be harassed and extorted," he wrote, according to police. He further expressed a belief that his death would spare his parents and brother from further harassment, as his absence would leave no financial incentive for his accusers.