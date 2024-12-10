Bengaluru techie suicide: Wife, her family demanded 3 crore to settle false cases, say police

Police on Tuesday said that the wife and her family of Atul Subash, a techie who died by suicide in Karnataka's Bengaluru, demanded ₹3 crore to settle false cases they filed against him. Atul Subash had pasted essential details in his residence, like his vehicle keys and a list of completed tasks and those that were still pending.(HT File)

“The deceased's brother Bikas Kumar informed that Atul Subhash's wife's mother, brother and her uncle had filed false cases against the deceased and demanded ₹3 crores for the settlement of the cases,” news agency ANI quoted a police statement.

Officials said that the Hoysala Police control room received a complaint at 6 am on December 9 that the deceased had died by suicide inside his residence on the third floor, the police statement said. “The house was locked from inside, and the door lock was broken in the presence of locals who went inside and found dead,” police said.

The deceased's death was informed to his family in Uttar Pradesh, and a case has been registered under Section 108 3(5) of BNS. The police have launched further investigation to ascertain more details on the incident.

Death note

Subash, who worked in a private firm in Bengaluru, left behind a 24-page death note alleging harassment by his wife and her relatives. He also sent his death note via email to his close circles and shared it in a WhatsApp group of an NGO he was associated with.

Initial police investigation revealed that he had been locked in a marital dispute with his wife, who also faces a case registered in Uttar Pradesh. Police also found a placard hung in his residence that read, “Justice is due”.

A police officer said that Subash had pasted important details like vehicle keys and a list of tasks that he had completed and those still pending.

(With agency inputs)

Note: Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. A few major suicide prevention helpline numbers in India are 011-23389090 from Sumaitri (Delhi-based) and 044-24640050 from Sneha Foundation (Chennai-based).