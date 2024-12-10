Bengaluru techie dies by suicide, alleges harassment by wife in 24-page death note

A 34-year-old man from Uttar Pradesh was found dead by hanging in his residence in Bengaluru’s Marathahalli, on Monday. The incident unfolded in the Manjunath Layout area.

The man identified as Atul Subhash, a senior executive at a private firm in Bengaluru, reportedly left behind a 24-page death note detailing allegations of harassment by his wife and her family, according to police.

The incident unfolded in the Manjunath Layout area. Subhash, who had been living alone following his separation from his wife, had been entangled in a marital dispute. Police revealed that his wife had recently filed a domestic violence case against him in Uttar Pradesh, which may have contributed to his mental anguish, The Hindu reported.

“Justice is due”

According to the report, Subhash meticulously prepared the final act, reportedly emailed his death note to several individuals and shared it in a WhatsApp group of an NGO he was associated with. He also hung a placard in his home that read “Justice is due.”

Further, Subhash pasted key details on a cupboard, including information about his death note, vehicle keys, and a list of completed and pending tasks, showcasing his desperation for his narrative to be understood.

A senior police officer confirmed that a case of unnatural death has been registered, with charges of abetment filed against Subhash’s wife and her relatives based on a complaint from a neighbor, PTI reported.

The police have launched an in-depth investigation into the circumstances surrounding his death.

This incident has brought attention to the devastating impact of unresolved marital disputes and mental health challenges. Authorities are urging anyone experiencing emotional distress to seek help and support.

Note: Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. A few major suicide prevention helpline numbers in India are 011-23389090 from Sumaitri (Delhi-based) and 044-24640050 from Sneha Foundation (Chennai-based).

(With PTI inputs)