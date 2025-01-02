‘Don’t touch me ma’am’: Angry woman screams, repeatedly hits cab driver. Viral video

A shocking video has surfaced showing a woman repeatedly assaulting a cab driver. Reportedly, the passenger was intoxicated and failed to understand that she had arrived at her destination when the driver asked her to exit the vehicle. The footage has since gone viral, sparking widespread criticism of the woman's behaviour across social media platforms. The image shows an altercation between a woman and a cab driver. (X)

The video, shared on X, claims that the incident occurred in Dubai. HT.com cannot independently verify the claims about when or where the footage was captured.

In the clip, the cab driver says, “Don't touch me, ma'am”, to a woman in the backseat. She, however, screams and asks the driver to take her to her destination. The man says they have reached the destination, but the woman refuses to listen and starts hitting the driver.

What did social media say?

While a few argued that the incident was not from Dubai, some condemned the woman for misbehaving. An individual wrote, “Yet another reminder that alcohol and arguments don’t mix—respect goes a long way, even in the heat of frustration. Stay calm, folks!” Another added, “This is not done. "

