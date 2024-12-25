Cab driver casually watches Big Boss reels while driving, Ola responds to viral video

A video showing a Ola cab driver watching omelette-making videos and Big Boss reels while driving on a busy Mumbai road has gone viral on social media. The video has raised concerns about safe driving as several such videos showing distracted drivers have surfaced online recently. The passenger who took the video shared it on X and accused the driver of risking his life. The passenger who took the video shared it on X and accused the Ola driver of risking his life.(X/@ROHANKHULE)

Rohan Khule, shared the video with the following caption: "Dear Ola, Your driver is learning how to cook an omelette while driving at the cost of risking our lives. Your scooters are already on fire, hope you take corrective measures before this one also turns up in flames and soon turn into ashes."

Take a look at the video here:

The video, recorded by Khule sitting in the backseat, shows the driver's phone next to the steering wheel playing an omelette making reel. The driver swipes up to get the next video which includes clips from TV show Big Boss even as he continues to drive the car.

While criticising the behaviour of the cab driver, Khule also called out Ola, highlighting frequent incidents of their scooters catching fire, which have led to numerous customer complaints.

The Mumbai Police took cognisance of the viral video and responded to Khule's post on X. "Please share the exact location so we can inform @MTPHereToHelp. We request that if the address you provided is not sufficient send us the full address," the Mumbai police wrote.

Ola responds to video

After the video went viral, Ola Support responded to Khule's video seeking more details about the cab driver to investigate the issue. “We find this matter deeply concerning, Rohan. Kindly share the CRN of this ride via DM for us to investigate and assist you at the earliest,” they said.

