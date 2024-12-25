Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Dec 25, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Cab driver casually watches Big Boss reels while driving, Ola responds to viral video

ByMuskaan Sharma
Dec 25, 2024 01:27 PM IST

An Ola cab driver was filmed watching omelette-making videos and Big Boss reels while driving in Mumbai.

A video showing a Ola cab driver watching omelette-making videos and Big Boss reels while driving on a busy Mumbai road has gone viral on social media. The video has raised concerns about safe driving as several such videos showing distracted drivers have surfaced online recently. The passenger who took the video shared it on X and accused the driver of risking his life.

The passenger who took the video shared it on X and accused the Ola driver of risking his life.(X/@ROHANKHULE)
The passenger who took the video shared it on X and accused the Ola driver of risking his life.(X/@ROHANKHULE)

Rohan Khule, shared the video with the following caption: "Dear Ola, Your driver is learning how to cook an omelette while driving at the cost of risking our lives. Your scooters are already on fire, hope you take corrective measures before this one also turns up in flames and soon turn into ashes."

Take a look at the video here:

The video, recorded by Khule sitting in the backseat, shows the driver's phone next to the steering wheel playing an omelette making reel. The driver swipes up to get the next video which includes clips from TV show Big Boss even as he continues to drive the car.

(Also read: 20-year-old intern harassed and threatened by Bengaluru auto driver. Watch)

While criticising the behaviour of the cab driver, Khule also called out Ola, highlighting frequent incidents of their scooters catching fire, which have led to numerous customer complaints.

The Mumbai Police took cognisance of the viral video and responded to Khule's post on X. "Please share the exact location so we can inform @MTPHereToHelp. We request that if the address you provided is not sufficient send us the full address," the Mumbai police wrote.

Ola responds to video

After the video went viral, Ola Support responded to Khule's video seeking more details about the cab driver to investigate the issue. “We find this matter deeply concerning, Rohan. Kindly share the CRN of this ride via DM for us to investigate and assist you at the earliest,” they said.

(Also read: Furious Ola Electric customer smashes scooter with hammer over 90,000 bill)

Get Latest Updates on...
See more
Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2024 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, December 25, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On