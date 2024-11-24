Furious Ola Electric customer smashes scooter with hammer after receiving 90,000 bill from showroom

A recent incident involving an Ola Electric customer has quickly become the talk of the internet. A video has surfaced showing a man furiously thrashing his scooter with a hammer after allegedly being issued a bill of ₹90,000 by the showroom. Ola customer smashed scooter with hammer after receiving ₹ 90,000 bill.(X/@realgautam13)

(Also read: Kunal Kamra says he accepts Bhavish Aggarwal's ‘offer to work with Ola' in latest jibe)

The shocking video

In the video, a man dressed in a white T-shirt and blue jeans can be seen attacking a scooter, which is laid out in front of an Ola showroom. As the man strikes the vehicle with a hammer, his frustration is palpable. Shortly after, other individuals join in, taking turns to smash the scooter, causing extensive damage.

Take a look here at the post:

The shocking scene has garnered significant attention on social media, with many questioning the company’s customer service and billing practices.

Comedian Kunal Kamra’s criticism

The incident follows recent comments by comedian Kunal Kamra, who took to social media to criticise Ola Electric and its CEO Bhavish Aggarwal over alleged poor after-sales service. Kamra shared a picture of numerous scooters parked at an Ola service centre, highlighting the apparent lack of support for customers.

In his post, Kamra questioned the treatment of Indian consumers, particularly daily wage workers who rely on two-wheelers for their livelihood. "Do Indian consumers have a voice? Do they deserve this?" Kamra asked, urging a closer look at the challenges Ola customers face.

(Also read: Bouncers at Ola service centre? Kunal Kamra highlights fresh allegation against Bhavish Aggarwal company)

Aggarwal responds with defiance

Bhavish Aggarwal, however, didn’t take Kamra’s criticism lightly. Responding on social media, he implied that Kamra’s tweet was a paid promotion, asking him to “sit quiet” and let the company focus on solving real customer issues. He also claimed that Ola was expanding its service network rapidly and promised to clear any backlogs soon.

Government involvement suggested

Kamra had also tagged Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari, urging the government to step in and address the issues faced by Ola customers. Kamra emphasised the financial hardships of customers, some of whom were reportedly taking out loans to cope with problems they believe were caused by Ola Electric.

Take a look here at the post:

A light-hearted response

The heated exchange also attracted light-hearted commentary, including one from industrialist Harsh Goenka. Sharing a picture of himself riding an Ola e-scooter, Goenka quipped, “If I have to travel short distances, say from one 'kamra' to another, I use my Ola.”