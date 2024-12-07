Menu Explore
'He said he would beat me outside my office': 20-year-old intern harassed and threatened by Bengaluru auto driver. Watch

ByHT News Desk | Edited by Anagha Shrikant Deshpande
Dec 07, 2024 09:14 AM IST

The student, who is completing his internship, described the experience as deeply traumatic and unsettling.

A 20-year-old college student interning in Bengaluru has reported being harassed and threatened by an auto driver. According to the student’s post on X, the driver demanded an additional 200 without reason and used racial slurs during the incident.

The X user shared this incident along with video recordings of conversations and screenshots of payment transactions as evidence.(X/@fak3eer)
The X user shared this incident along with video recordings of conversations and screenshots of payment transactions as evidence.(X/@fak3eer)

The intern claims that the driver warned him he would be attacked outside his office on his return. The student, who is completing his internship, described the experience as deeply traumatic and unsettling.

The X user shared this incident along with video recordings of conversations and screenshots of payment transactions as evidence.

(Also Read: Bengaluru auto driver creates 'mini library on wheels', offers free books to passengers)

Check out the post here:

The user reported, "I had to pay him 500 ( 400 in cash and Rs100 via UPI) instead of 380 as shown on the app to ensure he left me and my friend alone. He had called two of his drunk friends, who were about to attack us, and was continuously hurling slurs at us."

Responding to the man’s post, Namma Yatri, the auto operator involved, said: “Hi there. We deeply regret the experience you had. Situations like this are unacceptable. Your safety and comfort are our top priority, and we are committed to ensuring incidents like this don’t happen again. Please DM us if you need any assistance.”

(Also Read: ‘I’m a graduate…’: In ‘peak Bengaluru’ moment, auto driver makes startup pitch to passengers)

How did X users react?

The post has sparked concern among social media users, who are urging action against the driver’s behavior. One user highlighted the growing issue, stating, "The harassment and threats by autorickshaw drivers in Bengaluru are becoming a regular issue. It’s causing a lot of distress for commuters. Please take action to ensure public safety and address this growing concern."

Another user questioned the persistence of such incidents, saying, "Why does this keep happening in Bengaluru? If this goes up, there will come a time when people will think, should we go there or not?" Additionally, a user pointed out similar problems in Chennai, noting, "This happens in Chennai also, where they will ask you to pay extra more than what is shown in the app."

(Also Read: 'Scariest five minutes of my life': Bengaluru woman's auto ride takes an unexpected turn)

