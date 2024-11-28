Bengaluru auto driver creates 'mini library on wheels', offers free books to passengers

In the heart of Bengaluru’s bustling streets, where honking horns and chaotic traffic are the norm, an autorickshaw offers passengers more than just a ride. This unique auto, equipped with a mini-library, doubles as a sanctuary of ‘wisdom’. Bengaluru auto driver's ‘mini-library on wheels’.(LinkedIn/Ravilla Lokesh)

Spotted by a local professional during a routine commute, this autorickshaw offers more than just a ride—it carries a treasure trove of books with titles like “Why Divorce?” and “God Loves You.” Passengers are invited to explore philosophical musings and spiritual insights, with a note, “Free for all, take if you wish.”

Ravilla Lokesh, a LinkedIn user, shared a picture of a unique ‘mini-library on wheels’ sent to him by a friend. In his post, he remarked, “Only in Bengaluru can you find life advice and philosophical wisdom handed out for free… in an autorickshaw.”

Check out the post here:

Responding to Lokesh's post, another LinkedIn user said, “Bengaluru’s vibes are wild. An auto driver giving life lessons? Classic. I’d say that’s pure Bengaluru spirit right there. What about those random chai stalls serving wisdom too, huh?.”

Auto driver makes startup pitch

Recently, Samuel Christy, a graduate and an auto driver, won hearts online after a passenger shared an image of his unique poster on Reddit.

The poster, displayed behind the driver’s seat, read: “Hi passenger, my name is Samuel Christy. I'm a graduate who is looking to raise funds for my startup business idea. If you're interested, please talk to me.”

The unique fundraising approach by the auto driver sparked a range of reactions on Reddit, reflecting Bengaluru's mixed sentiments towards such entrepreneurial efforts.

