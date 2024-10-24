Bengaluru lacks soul? Instagrammer's drunk auto-rickshaw story and comparison with Mumbai sparks debate

The Bengaluru-centric social media is again having a field day after a Mumbai-based Instagrammer called the tech capital, a 'soulless city.’ The supposedly popular Instagrammer failed to find soul in Bengaluru, after auto drivers did not speak to her during her stay in the city, she told in a YouTube podcast. The clip of a podcast went viral and a few users claimed that defaming Bengaluru is a new way to get engagement on social media for influencers.(YouTube/AyushWadhwa)

Also Read - HCL techie witnesses chilling moment of Bengaluru building collapse: ‘Came down into pieces in seconds’

What she said?

Speaking in a YouTube podcast hosted by an entrepreneur Ayush Wadhwa, the Instagrammer called Apoorva said, “When I moved to Bengaluru for my first job, I hated that city bigtime. I did not find anything creative about the people of Bengaluru as I only find them hustling all the time. People work for long hours in some start-up and then do nothing. Bengaluru does not have any soul.”

Apoorva further said that the auto drivers did not speak to her because she does not know Kannada. “The auto drivers were not speaking to me because I do not know Kannada. Brother, I am paying you, please talk to me,” she added.

She compared it with Mumbai and shared her drunk story. She said, “In Mumbai too people are hustling but they are creative and it has the finest talent in the country. I once got drunk and passed out in an auto at 3 am and the driver woke me up. He told me that I reached and asked for his fare. That is how safe it is.”

Also Read - 'Bengaluru belongs to Kannadigas': Viral X post calls every non-Kannada speaker an outsider, sparks heated debate

The clip of a podcast went viral and a few users claimed that defaming Bengaluru is a new way to get engagement on social media for influencers. A user in the comments section wrote, “Now defaming Bengaluru is a hot topic to get viral.”

Another entrepreneur called Yudister Narayan said, “I personally love Mumbai - it's an amazing city, and I have great respect for the auto drivers there. However, as a Bangalorean, it's disappointing to hear influencers criticize Bangalore just because of issues with a few auto drivers. Bangalore is one of the safest and most peaceful cities, so please stop spreading misinformation about it.”