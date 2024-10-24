Menu Explore
Bengaluru building collapse: This HCL techie who witnessed the incident first hand remains shocked | Report |

ByHT News Desk
Oct 24, 2024 09:50 AM IST

A total of eight people died Bengaluru building collapse and the rest of them who were trapped under the debris were rescued.

The seven-storey building collapse that took eight lives in Bengaluru left many shocked, especially those who witnessed the scary crash live. An HCL techie called Rakesh Pandey shared how the incident left him distressed as he saw the big structure coming down within minutes.

An under-construction building collapsed at Babusapalya amidst the ongoing heavy rainfall, in Bengaluru on Tuesday. (ANI)
An under-construction building collapsed at Babusapalya amidst the ongoing heavy rainfall, in Bengaluru on Tuesday. (ANI)

What the techie witnessed live?

Speaking to The Times of India, Pandey said, “While I was working from home on Tuesday, I stepped out for some personal stuff and returned home drenched. I went to the balcony of my flat to dry my towel and it was at that moment I saw the building collapse within minutes. The visual will remain forever in my mind.”

Pandey explained to the publication how the collapse occurred. “There was no massive sound as it initially tilted and crumbled to the ground. Within seconds, the building came down into pieces and there was dust all over the area. When I went back to the CCTV footage, what I witnessed was scarier,” he added.

Meanwhile, it is reported that Pandey was the one who alerted BBMP, police and local MLA about the incident. “I immediately called upon the civic authorities and local MLA to inform them about the incident. In the morning, I noticed some of the labourers working inside the building. I assumed that at least 3 or 4 might have been inside the building but I was told that more than 15 people were inside the building,” he further said to the publication.

Pandey also said that he was unable to sleep that night as scary visuals left him shocked, along with continuous chaos around the incident. A total of eight people died in the incident and the rest of them who were trapped under the debris were rescued.

Both the owner and contractor of the building were taken into custody. “The owner, Bhuvan Reddy, has been arrested, and the contractor Muniyappa, who was responsible for constructing four floors of the building, has been taken into custody. We are investigating to determine whether any violations occurred during its construction,” a police officer said.

