Bengaluru techies stuck inside offices after cops close tech park gates to ease traffic on Outer Ring Road

The waterlogging and incessant rain led to severe traffic congestion at Bengaluru’s Outer Ring Road (ORR) on Tuesday evening. The traffic police reportedly closed down the gates of tech corridors to ease traffic flow, leading thousands of techies to stagger for hours inside their workplaces. Outer Ring Road is home to some of the largest tech parks like Eco Space and Eco World which accommodate many IT companies.

On Tuesday evening, an advisory to all companies read, “This is to keep you updated that there is heavy traffic congestion at Outer Ring Road due to heavy rain, waterlogging occurred in and around Eco space. Hence, Traffic police took a decision to close all tech park gates and allow a staggered manner to ease the traffic. Request your cooperation on the same.”

Outer Ring Road is home to some of the largest tech parks like Eco Space and Eco World which accommodate many IT companies. Many techies who left the offices after working hours returned to the workplace as they were not able to move due to traffic congestion. A user said, “Kadubeesanahalli, ORR traffic is completely standstill. Many of my colleagues came back to their desks as they were not able to get out of the tech parks after waiting for an hour.”

Another user wrote, “Insane traffic this evening at ORR. For the past 2.5 hours, I've driven 4 km at 2 km mileage. I pray no one should experience this madness; this is getting beyond repair.”

Meanwhile, the IT, BT, and electronics departments have recommended that private firms allow employees to work from home today (October 23) as the Indian Meteorological Département (IMD) issued a yellow alert for rain in Bengaluru. The department has also asked the management of private companies to ensure the safety of their employees.

A holiday was also declared for all Bengaluru schools on October 23 as heavy rain is anticipated across the city. However, colleges will remain open.