Chilling video shows under-construction building in Bengaluru collapse like a pack of cards

A disturbing video has surfaced, capturing the moment an under-construction building in Bengaluru collapsed on Tuesday in the Horamavu Agara area at around 1 pm. According to news agency PTI, the incident resulted in the deaths of three individuals, with three more reported missing. Bengaluru building collapse: Eyewitnesses reported hearing a loud noise before the structure fell.

At the time of the collapse, there were approximately 20 people inside the structure. The video shows the building fold like a pack of cards and fall forward to the ground in a matter of seconds, while workers were seen moving about on the ground floor.

Watch the video here, viewer discretion is advised:

D. Devaraja, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Bengaluru, had stated earlier that twenty people were trapped. "One of them has died, and 14 were rescued. Five are still missing.” He further added that a rescue operation was underway to locate the missing people.

"A total of 20 people were there. Seven of our workers were on site, and one of them has died. The building collapsed due to heavy rainfall. It was a seven-story building. Three others have been injured and hospitalized," An eyewitness had also said.

"We are labourers working here. When we were on a lunch break at around 1.00 pm, we heard a loud sound, and the building started shaking. A man who was working inside the building died on the spot," another eyewitness, Mehfoos, stated, while speaking to ANI.

More details are awaited as rescue operation is underway.

The recent downpour in Bengaluru has claimed the lives of five people so far. While three labourers have been confirmed dead in the building collapse, two children - a brother-sister duo - drowned in the Kengeri Lake. Apart from these deaths, a 56-year-old woman also lost her life in Bengaluru's Sarjapur area while navigating potholes during heavy rains.

(With PTI, ANI inputs)