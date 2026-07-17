Ashley Webb, Maine Democrat in Senate race to replace Graham Platner, draws Republican backlash: ‘Deadbeat songwriter’

Ashley Webb, one of the Democrat contenders in the Maine Senate race to replace Graham Platner, faced backlash from Republicans after a public debate. Several videos of the transgender candidate were shared online by conservative profiles, with many slamming Webb over their qualifications. Ashley Webb is a Maine Democrat in the Senate race to replace Graham Platner. (Maine Democrats) Steve Guest, a conservative communicator, was among those who shared Webb's video. “Checking in on the Maine Senate Debate: ‘I believe they called it pork bellying by cutting out the pork belly from all the bills, sure that would save a lot of money as well…’,” he wrote, sharing an excerpt from the night.

The actual political term is pork barreling, which refers to politicians using government funds to secure local projects or favors. Also Read | Who was Johan Sebastian Duran Guerrero? Father of 3-year-old killed in Maine ICE shooting; ‘he had a lot of dreams’ With Webb's faux-pas, many questioned the Democrat candidate's qualifications. This included the RNC Research X page, which is managed by the Republican National Committee.

“What qualifications do you have to serve in the U.S. Senate?,” the moderator asked, to which Webb replied “I'm a songwriter and I write my own books.” The remark drew backlash from many with one conservative profile calling out the candidate as a ‘deadbeat songwriter.’ Matt Whitlock, a Republican communicator also shared the same clip of Webb from the debate as the backlash mounted on social media. A self-proclaimed MAGA supporter, Adam Francisco, also shared the clip and wrote “says he won’t lie to the people or deceive the people.” Other clips of Webb were shared as well, including one where the Democrat candidate shared their views on the transgender community. “With the trans community. We're being dehumanized. They say we want to hurt people, I don't want to hurt anybody. I just don't want to use the bathroom. And if they want me to use the men's room I will I just don't want to be assaulted,” Webb said.

In another video, Webb could be heard speaking about abolishing and defunding ICE.