Ashley Webb, Maine Democrat in Senate race to replace Graham Platner, draws Republican backlash: ‘Deadbeat songwriter’
Ashley Webb is one of the Democrat contenders in the Maine Senate race to replace Graham Platner and the transgender candidate faced backlash from Republicans.
Ashley Webb, one of the Democrat contenders in the Maine Senate race to replace Graham Platner, faced backlash from Republicans after a public debate. Several videos of the transgender candidate were shared online by conservative profiles, with many slamming Webb over their qualifications.
Steve Guest, a conservative communicator, was among those who shared Webb's video. “Checking in on the Maine Senate Debate: ‘I believe they called it pork bellying by cutting out the pork belly from all the bills, sure that would save a lot of money as well…’,” he wrote, sharing an excerpt from the night.
The actual political term is pork barreling, which refers to politicians using government funds to secure local projects or favors.
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With Webb's faux-pas, many questioned the Democrat candidate's qualifications. This included the RNC Research X page, which is managed by the Republican National Committee.
“What qualifications do you have to serve in the U.S. Senate?,” the moderator asked, to which Webb replied “I'm a songwriter and I write my own books.” The remark drew backlash from many with one conservative profile calling out the candidate as a ‘deadbeat songwriter.’ Matt Whitlock, a Republican communicator also shared the same clip of Webb from the debate as the backlash mounted on social media.
A self-proclaimed MAGA supporter, Adam Francisco, also shared the clip and wrote “says he won’t lie to the people or deceive the people.” Other clips of Webb were shared as well, including one where the Democrat candidate shared their views on the transgender community.
“With the trans community. We're being dehumanized. They say we want to hurt people, I don't want to hurt anybody. I just don't want to use the bathroom. And if they want me to use the men's room I will I just don't want to be assaulted,” Webb said.
In another video, Webb could be heard speaking about abolishing and defunding ICE.
The Democrat candidate called for accountability and said ICE officers should not be able to just ‘walk away’ after shooting somebody. The comments come days after ICE officer David Brouillette shot and killed Johan Sebastián in Biddeford, Maine. An Associated Press report has shown that the ICE agent was an Army veteran who struggled with serious mental health issues, raising questions about the agency's recruitment process.
Who is Ashley Webb?
Webb described their motivation to fight the elections saying “This nomination process began because Mainers organized, showed up, and demanded a candidate who would actually fight for them. I intend to build directly on that energy, not replace it.”
The candidate's profile on the Maine Democrats' page notes Webb is an openly trans and intersex woman. “My campaign, ‘Ashley Webb: Take No Prisoners,’ is run the way I’ve run every fight in my life: independently, transparently, and without waiting for permission from people who’ve never had to navigate the systems I have. I serve as both candidate and treasurer of my own committee because I believe accountability starts at home,” the profile states.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShuvrajit Das Biswas
Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team.Read More