Mumbai entrepreneur posts photo with Ola driver, learns he's a former Olympian

In a twist of fate, a young entrepreneur’s regular cab ride in Mumbai turned into an extraordinary experience when he discovered that his Ola driver was a former Olympian. The driver, Parag Patil, proudly represented India in international competitions, bringing home an impressive medal haul that included two golds, eleven silvers, and three bronze medals. An Ola driver's story went viral after a passenger revealed he was a former Olympian.(LinkedIn/Aaryan Singh Kushwah)

Sharing the encounter on social media, entrepreneur Aaryan Singh Kushwah posted:

“My Ola driver is an Olympian. Meet Parag Patil Senior Olympian: 2nd in Asia in the Triple Jump. 3rd in Asia in Long Jump. Each time he has represented India internationally, he has never returned without a medal. 2 golds, 11 silvers, 3 bronze. Yet he has no sponsors and just enough funds to feed his family, let alone pursue his athletic career. This post is a call to action for anyone that can help sponsor Paras to represent and win for India internationally."

Check out the post here:

Accompanying the post was a heartfelt photograph of Kushwah with Patil, capturing their unexpected yet profound moment together.

Internet's reaction

The story quickly went viral, igniting a surge of emotions and discussions among netizens. The photograph of the two men brought to light the harsh realities faced by retired athletes in India.

Comments poured in, ranging from pride in Patil’s achievements to frustration over the system's inability to support such heroes.

One user expressed admiration, saying, “This is both inspiring and heartbreaking. What a story of resilience!” Another user lamented the state of athlete welfare, writing, “Our sports legends deserve better than this. We need to step up as a nation.”

Some called for immediate intervention: “Why aren’t there sustainable programs for athletes after retirement? This needs urgent attention!” Meanwhile, others shared practical suggestions, urging brands and organisations to sponsor Patil, with one noting, “Let’s crowdfund this. Parag deserves another chance to shine.”

A call for change

As the story gained traction, it reignited discussions on creating sustainable career paths for retired athletes. Many users advocated for policies that would provide stable job opportunities, financial assistance, and recognition programmes to support those who have brought glory to the nation.