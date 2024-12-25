‘Laga gaadi side pe’: Man rides on top of taxi to stop driver from fleeing after crash. Watch

A shocking video shows a man sitting on top of a taxi with a cracked windshield after a hit and run incident in Mumbai. Reports suggest that the video was filmed on the Santa Cruz flyover after the driver of the taxi crashed into another vehicle and decided to make a run for it. In the video, the man is seen yelling at the driver to stop the car.(X/@HateDetectors)

Unable to stop him but determined not to let him go, the vehicle's driver climbed on top of the taxi to stop the taxi from leaving. The taxi driver, however, continued to drive with the man sitting on top of the vehicle. The video was filmed by an onlooker from his car.

The video shows a car zooming past traffic on a road with a man seated on top of it. Another car gets close and the man filming the video asks the man sitting on top of the car about what had happened. The man says that the driver rammed into his vehicle and is now trying to run away.

Take a look at the video here:

As the video progressed the man can be seen telling the driver, "Laga gaadi side pe (Stop the car on the roadside)" but the driver ignored his pleas and continues to weave in and out of traffic.

Visuals show the heavily damaged front of the car along with the shattered windshield but the driver appears unbothered and continues to drive. Other car drivers around the taxi also urge him to stop but he ignores them and keeps driving.

Social media reacts

The video stunned users on social media who called for strict actions against the car driver while praising the courage and quick-thinking of the man. "Huge respect to that guy on sunroof, such a brave guy," said one user, while another said,"This is too dangerous."

"What the hell, how can someone be so cruel !! It's so dangerous for the guy sitting on roof. I understand he is trying to stop the driver but surely that's not the right way," said a third user.

According to reports, the Santa Cruz Police have stated that they have not received any reports about the incident so far.

