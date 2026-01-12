What is hydrogen water? Gut health expert decodes this wellness trend and explains how it affects your health

Have you heard of hydrogen water? It's the latest hydration product that is being talked about in wellness circuits for its potential antioxidant support, recovery assistance, and anti-ageing benefits. Hydrogen water is simply purified water infused with molecular hydrogen gas (H₂). . While some consumers view it as a functional hydration supplement, others remain cautious about incorporating it into their balanced diet. What does hydrogen water do for your gut?(ADOBE STOCK)

"In hydrogen water, molecular hydrogen exists as a dissolved gas within the water. This is distinct from the hydrogen atoms that are chemically bonded with oxygen in regular water (H₂O)", Dr Arpit Bansal, Gut Health & Longevity Expert, tells Health Shots. Over the past decade, scientific interest in molecular hydrogen has increased, with a study in Metabolites exploring its role in cellular health, modulation of oxidative stress, and support for exercise recovery.

What is hydrogen water?

Hydrogen water is often described as a selective antioxidant. This means it helps to neutralise harmful free radicals without interfering with normal cellular signalling processes that rely on reactive oxygen species. This selective behaviour is one reason hydrogen water is being explored for preventive wellness, fitness recovery, and everyday hydration support.

Dr Arpit Bansal explains that hydrogen water is typically available in three formats:

Dissolvable tablets that release hydrogen when added to water

Portable hydrogen water generators

Ready-to-drink canned or bottled hydrogen water

In India, hydrogen water remains a premium wellness product, priced higher than conventional drinking water. “As awareness around preventive health and functional hydration grows, hydrogen water continues to emerge as a niche yet expanding category,” says the doctor.

Does hydrogen water help with oxidative stress?

Oxidative stress is commonly associated with chronic stress, inflammation, fatigue, and early signs of ageing. Hydrogen water is being studied in the International Journal of Molecular Sciences for its potential to reduce oxidative stress, thereby supporting the body’s natural inflammatory balance.

A study in the Pharmaceuticals journal suggests that molecular hydrogen may support gut health, immune regulation, and overall metabolic balance. However, experts emphasise that further clinical research is needed to establish consistent outcomes across different population groups.

Hydrogen water is also associated with improved hydration and perceived energy levels, possibly due to its cellular-level effects. Anecdotal reports in the Journal of Clinical Medicine indicate that individuals may feel refreshed after consumption; however, individual responses can vary. "In addition, hydrogen’s antioxidant properties are being explored for their relevance to skin health, particularly in reducing oxidative damage linked to environmental stressors", says the expert. While early findings are promising, dermatological benefits remain an area of ongoing research.

How to consume hydrogen water?

There is no universally accepted dosage guideline yet. For general health, many experts recommend drinking 1–2 glasses per day as part of a regular hydration routine. "For individuals with physically active lifestyles or recovery-focused goals, intake may range between 500–750 ml per day, depending on individual needs", explains the gut health expert. It is generally recommended to consume hydrogen water soon after preparation, as dissolved hydrogen gradually dissipates over time.

Hydrogen water is primarily marketed as a wellness-supporting beverage rather than a therapeutic solution. Still, its long-term clinical evidence remains limited. Dr Bansal warns: “Hydrogen water should not be considered a medical treatment or a substitute for proper nutrition, hydration, or healthcare. It is best regarded as a complementary component of a healthy lifestyle. Before incorporating hydrogen water or any supplement into daily routines, individuals are advised to consult a healthcare professional," says Dr Bansal.

(Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.)