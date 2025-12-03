7 smart ways to use hydrogen peroxide for plants: Treat root rot and kill pests

Hydrogen Peroxide, commonly found as a household antiseptic, is a powerful and versatile aid for gardeners, especially in conditions susceptible to root issues. It contains an extra oxygen atom, which, when diluted and applied, breaks down quickly into water and pure oxygen. This oxygen boost aerates compacted soil, revitalizes struggling roots, and creates an environment hostile to common waterborne pathogens like the fungi responsible for root rot. When used correctly, this non-toxic compound is an affordable and quick solution to disinfect, treat diseases, and enhance overall plant health.

Hydrogen peroxide: Oxygen boost for roots, pest control, and seed germination.(Pexels)