Want to grow strawberries? Here’s why experts urge planting now for 2026 payoff

Gardeners across the United Kingdom have celebrated an unexpectedly outstanding season for strawberries in 2025, owing to a near-perfect spring that produced large, juicy, and extremely sweet fruit. Sunny days and pleasant nights allowed strawberry plants to grow slowly and increase their sugar content, which delighted producers and home gardeners. Strawberries are most productive in their second and third year.(Representative image/Unsplash)

Experts claim that this rise in strawberry quality is an opportunity as well as a one-time treat. Now is the perfect time to consider propagation and replanting since many strawberry plants only produce their best for three to four years before fading, according to The Guardian.

Planting now for next year’s bounty

Gardeners are encouraged to start now in order to set up a large harvest in 2026. To increase production the next year, The Guardian suggests either purchasing new strawberry plants or moving "runners," which are the offshoots that emerge from mature plants.

It is also advisable to shift planting sites whenever you can. Fruits grow close to the ground and are susceptible to fungal diseases and rot. Disease accumulation can be avoided by relocating the patch to a new location with lots of sunlight, well-drained soil, and fertile soil.

One typical cause of decreased output in old strawberry beds is "replant disease," which is caused by microorganisms building up in the soil over time.

Important measures include carefully selecting healthy runners and mulching with compost. Fruits can be strategically protected by applying straw mulch or letting them dangle over the sides of containers or garden beds.

Large harvests require a lot of moisture since strawberries are water-hungry. Wicking beds and self-watering pots are excellent options if you live in a region with dry summers. Alternatively, plant towards the bottom of a slope to maximise water runoff.

Tips for space-challenged gardeners

Container planting can be a solution for people with small garden spaces. According to The Guardian, planting strawberries in pots or grow bags can prevent the fruit from decaying on moist soil while also saving space.

Containers also provide more precise control over soil conditions, including sun exposure, fertility, and drainage. The same runner-transplanting technique works for strawberry plants because they are hardy and thrive in pots.

Strawberries prefer rich, well-drained soil, so pick a sunny location (though they may take little shade) and thickly mulch with compost. To transplant a fresh cluster of jagged-edged leaves, gently remove the plant from the ground with a fork, then place it in its new spot.

Strawberries are most productive in their second and third year, and doing this job in November is no problem. Make sure to replenish your plants to maintain the productivity of your patch. However, you might want to postpone this task until early spring if the ground where you are has firmly frozen.

Gardeners can benefit from high yields for the upcoming seasons by providing the groundwork for new, prolific plants with proper care today.

