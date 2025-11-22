8 weekend getaways within 300 km of Delhi for cleaner air and clearer skies

Delhi’s air quality has made headlines with the Commission for Air Quality Management announcing that some Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) Stage 4 measures would be undertaken as part of the third stage. This comes as the city’s air quality hovers in the ‘very poor’ category. Landour boasts of Deodar forests and quiet cafes.(Representative image/Unsplash)

Once winter starts, the smog shows up. That is usually when people of the national capital start thinking about travelling somewhere to find clearer skies. Thankfully, you do not need a long vacation for that. There are enough hill towns, fort stays, and lakes within a 300-km radius to make you forget about pollution.

Just drive out, breathe a little deeper, and let your body and mind catch a break.

1. Lansdowne, Uttarakhand (approx. 280 km)

It is a quiet cantonment filled with pines. Lansdowne has fewer crowds and more calmness. You can walk through silent lanes, enjoy early sunshine at Tip-in-Top, and picnic near clean lakes and waterfalls. It is a perfect spot when you want mountain air without a heavy tourist scene.

2. Neemrana, Rajasthan (approx. 120 km)

Neemrana is close, easy, and built for lazy weekends. The fort sits high over the highway, offering sunset terraces, old corridors, and a slower pace than anything in Delhi. Winter is the perfect time to visit Rajasthan, and Neemrana is a mix of culture, history, and lots of fun.

3. Nahan, Himachal Pradesh (approx. 250 km)

This small and quiet place is tucked on a ridge. Nahan stays under the radar, which is exactly its charm. Tourists must take forest walks, explore an easy town circuit, and visit the Renuka Lake nearby. It is ideal when you want calm without the long hill-station drive.

Also read: 20 must-visit UNESCO World Heritage Sites in India and what makes them special

4. Nainital, Uttarakhand (Approx. 300 km)

It is the classic lake escape. Enjoy the crisp mornings, deep-blue water, walks around Mall Road, and quick trails that clear your head. The upper pockets of Nainital are home to Ayarpatta, Tallital, and more such spots, which offer cleaner air than the busy town centre.

5. Kasauli, Himachal Pradesh (approx. 290 km)

If you are craving chill vibes and a relaxed, quick weekend, these pine-scented lanes and the colonial calm of Kasauli are a must-visit. Kasauli is for slow mornings and long walks. Gilbert Trail brings the best valley views, and the air feels significantly fresher the moment you step in.

6. Jim Corbett National Park, Uttarakhand (approx. 250 km)

Jim Corbett offers thick sal forests, riverside stays, and deep green pockets that feel nothing like the city. Even without a safari, Corbett’s air and silence alone reset your system.

7. Mussoorie & Landour, Uttarakhand (approx. 290 km)

Mussoorie gives wide Himalayan views. Landour, just above it, gives peace. Deodar forests, misty mornings, quiet cafés - choose Landour if you want clean air and fewer crowds.

Also read: From Ranthambore to Gir: 5 must-visit safari parks in India this season

8. Morni Hills, Haryana (approx. 260 km)

It is Haryana’s only hill station. It has gentle slopes, forest trails, and twin lakes carved into a quiet valley. The place is a must-visit for a short, fuss-free break when you do not feel like driving too far.