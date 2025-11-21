Manika Vishwakarma 1st reaction after Miss Universe loss as she gets love from Miss India World: 'Rajasthani supremacy'

Miss India Manika Vishwakarma may not have brought home the Miss Universe crown, but she's winning hearts. Manika is getting love and support from fans and fellow beauty queens after she made it to the Miss Universe 2025 top 30, showcasing her confidence and poise in an elegant white swimsuit. Also read | Miss Universe 2025 highlights: Mexico's Fatima Bosch wins the crown; India's Manika Vishwakarma didn't make Top 12 Miss India Manika Vishwakarma competes during the final round of the 74th Miss Universe Beauty Pageant in Nonthaburi province, Thailand on November 21.(AP)

What did Manika say?

Hours after the Miss Universe ceremony in Thailand on November 21, where Fatima Bosch from Mexico was crowned the winner, Manika took to Instagram Stories to reshare some posts praising her and expressed her gratitude for the experience. Reacting to a post by Miss India Nandini Gupta, who represented India at Miss World 2025, Manika wrote, “Thank you. You are our pride. Rajasthani supremacy.”

In the original post, Nandini, who, like Manika, also hails from Rajasthan, had said: “Manika Vishwakarma, you made all of us proud! We saw you shining today and can't wait for you to shine brighter. No one can represent India the way you did. Much love and hugs.”

Here's how Manika Vishwakarma reacted as she got some love after the Miss Universe 2025 pageant. (Instagram/ Manika Vishwakarma)

Miss Universe 2025 winner and top 5 list

The beauty pageant was held on November 21, 2025, at the Impact Challenger Hall in Nonthaburi, Thailand. Fatima Bosch from Mexico was crowned Miss Universe 2025, bringing glory to her country after a 5-year gap since Andrea Meza's win in 2020.

The top 5 finalists, apart from Fatima, were Thailand's Praveenar Singh (1st runner-up), Venezuela's Stephany Abasali (2nd runner-up), Philippines' Ahtisa Manalo (3rd runner-up), and Côte d'Ivoire's Olivia Yacé (4th runner-up).

Manika, representing India, advanced to the top 30 but didn't make it to the top 12. During the Miss Universe 2025 costume round, Manika, had impressed with her national costume, a gold sculptural gown inspired by Buddhism's origins in India. Click here to see her extravagant look. Manika also looked like a vision as she served up a pretty golden gown look at Miss Universe 2025 ceremony. Click here for a closer look. The pageant was not without controversy, though.

Miss Universe 2025 controversies

The Miss Universe pageant this year was marred by controversy. One of the organisers from Thailand, Nawat Itsaragrisil, allegedly called Miss Mexico Fatima Bosch a 'dumbhead', leading to a walkout by her and other Miss Universe 2025 contestants from an event. At least two judges, Omar Harfouch and Claude Makélélé, resigned, citing concerns over the competition's integrity, with Omar alleging preselection of this year's top 30 contestants and conflicts of interest.