Miss Universe 2025 LIVE updates: India's Manika Vishwakarma first in Top 30, Palestine and Mexico chosen too

Mexican delegate Fatima Bosch made a dramatic exit — still in her evening gown and high heels — after being publicly reprimanded by Miss Universe host Nawat Itsaragrisil during a meeting.

In a livestream of the session, Nawat appeared to single out Miss Mexico, calling her a “dumbhead” amid a dispute over her alleged failure to share required promotional content on her social media.

Then, as many as three jury members have walked out of the pageant, with one even alleging affairs between a contestant and a judge.

This year, India is represented by 21-year-old political science student Manika Vishwakarma.