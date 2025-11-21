Edit Profile
    Miss Universe 2025 LIVE updates: India's Manika Vishwakarma first in Top 30, Palestine and Mexico chosen too

    By Soumya Srivastava
    Updated on: Nov 21, 2025 7:30:26 AM IST

    Miss Universe 2025 LIVE updates: Will Manika Vishwakarma of India wear the crown? Check out what's happening at the pageant.

    Miss Universe 2025 LIVE updates: Will Miss Universe India 2025, Manika Vishwakarma bag the crown?
    Miss Universe 2025 LIVE updates: Will Miss Universe India 2025, Manika Vishwakarma bag the crown?

    Miss Universe 2025 LIVE updates: Beauty queens from across the world are ready with their sashes and gowns for the final day of 74th Miss Universe. This year, the ceremony is being hosted in Thailand and will begin at 8.00 am local time (6.30 am IST). The pageant has been mired in controversy this time. It began with accusations of belittling a beauty queen’s intellect, followed by contestants storming out and the host breaking down in tears.

    Mexican delegate Fatima Bosch made a dramatic exit — still in her evening gown and high heels — after being publicly reprimanded by Miss Universe host Nawat Itsaragrisil during a meeting.

    In a livestream of the session, Nawat appeared to single out Miss Mexico, calling her a “dumbhead” amid a dispute over her alleged failure to share required promotional content on her social media.

    Then, as many as three jury members have walked out of the pageant, with one even alleging affairs between a contestant and a judge.

    This year, India is represented by 21-year-old political science student Manika Vishwakarma.

    ...Read More

    Follow all the updates here:
    Nov 21, 2025 7:30:25 AM IST

    Miss Universe 2025: Swimsuit round begins

    Top 30 contestants are now participating in the swimsuit round. They are wearing bikinis in shades of white, red and navy blue.

    Nov 21, 2025 7:13:23 AM IST

    Miss Universe 2025: The next 15 in Top 30

    The next 15 to join top 30 are:

    16. Mexico

    17. Philippines

    18. Zimbabwe

    19. Costa Rica

    20. Malta

    21. Chile

    22. Canada

    23. Latina

    24. Croatia

    25. Venezuela

    26. Guatemala

    27. Palestine

    28. Nicaragua

    29. France

    30. Paraguay (People's Choice)

    Nov 21, 2025 7:03:45 AM IST

    Miss Universe 2025: Miss India in Top 30

    Miss India Manika Vishwakarma was first to make it to Top 30. Others include

    2. Guadalupe

    3. China

    4. Thailand

    5. Dominican Republic

    6. Brazil

    7. Rwanda

    8. Cote d'lvoire

    9. Columbia

    10. Netherlands

    11. Cuba

    12. Bangladesh

    13. Japan

    14. Puerto Rico

    15. USA

    Nov 21, 2025 6:56:25 AM IST

    Miss Universe 2025: How will the winner be chosen?

    After the preliminary rounds yesterday, 29 women have been selected out of 120 by the judges. The 30th contestant was chosen by fans and general public. The top 30 will participate in the swimsuit show where 12 will be chosen for the next round.

    The top 12 will participate in evening gown round and top 5 will be selected for QnA. This will lead to the final results of top 3.

    Nov 21, 2025 6:49:02 AM IST

    Miss Universe 2025 LIVE updates: All about India's Manika Vishwakarma

    Manika hails from Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan and now lives in Delhi. She was crowned Miss Universe Rajasthan 2024 and is a dynamic presence, currently in her final year of a Political Science and Economics degree. Despite her young age, she has already built an impressive list of achievements.

    Her talents span multiple fields — she is trained in classical dance, skilled in painting, and has represented India at the BIMSTEC Sewocon, an initiative under the Ministry of External Affairs. She has also been recognised by the Lalit Kala Academy and the JJ School of Arts.

    Nov 21, 2025 6:43:28 AM IST

    Miss Universe 2025 LIVE updates: The loudest welcomes

    So far, India, Thailand, China, Philippines, and Mexico got the loudest cheers from the audience in the intro rounds.

    Nov 21, 2025 6:38:46 AM IST

    Miss Universe 2025 LIVE updates: Miss Côte d'Ivoire messes up intro

    Miss Côte d'Ivoire looked nervous as she spoke out her name but fumbled when screaming the name of her country. Miss Croatia started with her intro but the former spoke over her and introduced her country.

    Nov 21, 2025 6:35:55 AM IST

    Miss Universe 2025 LIVE updates: Ceremony begins in Thailand

    The ceremony has officially kicked off with a performance by Thai singer Jeff Satur. Beauty queens are taking turns to introduce themselves and their countries. They are wearing variations of a shimmery silver skirt and top combos.

    Nov 21, 2025 6:31:38 AM IST

    Miss Universe 2025 LIVE updates: Judge Saina Nehwal dolls up

    Indian badminton ace Saina Nehwal was spotted at the red carpet for the pageant. She is part of the selection committee this year.

    Nov 21, 2025 6:26:28 AM IST

    Miss Universe 2025 LIVE updates: When and where to watch the ceremony

    Miss Universe 2025 LIVE updates: This year, one can watch the ceremony at Miss Universe's official YouTube page from 8.00 Thai time and 6.30 am IST.

