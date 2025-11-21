Miss Universe 2025 LIVE updates: India's Manika Vishwakarma first in Top 30, Palestine and Mexico chosen too
Miss Universe 2025 LIVE updates: Beauty queens from across the world are ready with their sashes and gowns for the final day of 74th Miss Universe. This year, the ceremony is being hosted in Thailand and will begin at 8.00 am local time (6.30 am IST). The pageant has been mired in controversy this time. It began with accusations of belittling a beauty queen’s intellect, followed by contestants storming out and the host breaking down in tears....Read More
Mexican delegate Fatima Bosch made a dramatic exit — still in her evening gown and high heels — after being publicly reprimanded by Miss Universe host Nawat Itsaragrisil during a meeting.
In a livestream of the session, Nawat appeared to single out Miss Mexico, calling her a “dumbhead” amid a dispute over her alleged failure to share required promotional content on her social media.
Then, as many as three jury members have walked out of the pageant, with one even alleging affairs between a contestant and a judge.
This year, India is represented by 21-year-old political science student Manika Vishwakarma.
Miss Universe 2025: Swimsuit round begins
Top 30 contestants are now participating in the swimsuit round. They are wearing bikinis in shades of white, red and navy blue.
Miss Universe 2025: The next 15 in Top 30
The next 15 to join top 30 are:
16. Mexico
17. Philippines
18. Zimbabwe
19. Costa Rica
20. Malta
21. Chile
22. Canada
23. Latina
24. Croatia
25. Venezuela
26. Guatemala
27. Palestine
28. Nicaragua
29. France
30. Paraguay (People's Choice)
Miss Universe 2025: Miss India in Top 30
Miss India Manika Vishwakarma was first to make it to Top 30. Others include
2. Guadalupe
3. China
4. Thailand
5. Dominican Republic
6. Brazil
7. Rwanda
8. Cote d'lvoire
9. Columbia
10. Netherlands
11. Cuba
12. Bangladesh
13. Japan
14. Puerto Rico
15. USA
Miss Universe 2025: How will the winner be chosen?
After the preliminary rounds yesterday, 29 women have been selected out of 120 by the judges. The 30th contestant was chosen by fans and general public. The top 30 will participate in the swimsuit show where 12 will be chosen for the next round.
The top 12 will participate in evening gown round and top 5 will be selected for QnA. This will lead to the final results of top 3.
Miss Universe 2025 LIVE updates: All about India's Manika Vishwakarma
Manika hails from Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan and now lives in Delhi. She was crowned Miss Universe Rajasthan 2024 and is a dynamic presence, currently in her final year of a Political Science and Economics degree. Despite her young age, she has already built an impressive list of achievements.
Her talents span multiple fields — she is trained in classical dance, skilled in painting, and has represented India at the BIMSTEC Sewocon, an initiative under the Ministry of External Affairs. She has also been recognised by the Lalit Kala Academy and the JJ School of Arts.
Miss Universe 2025 LIVE updates: The loudest welcomes
So far, India, Thailand, China, Philippines, and Mexico got the loudest cheers from the audience in the intro rounds.
Miss Universe 2025 LIVE updates: Miss Côte d'Ivoire messes up intro
Miss Côte d'Ivoire looked nervous as she spoke out her name but fumbled when screaming the name of her country. Miss Croatia started with her intro but the former spoke over her and introduced her country.
Miss Universe 2025 LIVE updates: Ceremony begins in Thailand
The ceremony has officially kicked off with a performance by Thai singer Jeff Satur. Beauty queens are taking turns to introduce themselves and their countries. They are wearing variations of a shimmery silver skirt and top combos.
Miss Universe 2025 LIVE updates: Judge Saina Nehwal dolls up
Indian badminton ace Saina Nehwal was spotted at the red carpet for the pageant. She is part of the selection committee this year.
Miss Universe 2025 LIVE updates: When and where to watch the ceremony
Miss Universe 2025 LIVE updates: This year, one can watch the ceremony at Miss Universe's official YouTube page from 8.00 Thai time and 6.30 am IST.