Miss Universe 2025 scandal: Third judge 'drops out' of pageant a day before event

The Miss Universe 2025 pageant in Bangkok is experiencing a dramatic turn of events. Just before ceremony, which is scheduled to take place in Bangkok, Thailand on November 21, Princess Camilla di Borbone delle Due Sicilie, president of the Miss Universe selection committee, has reportedly stepped down from her judging role. Also read | Miss Universe 2025 controversy thickens as another judge resigns before ceremony; 'sincerely apologises' in cryptic post Miss Universe 2025 pageant is facing controversy with the resignation of three judges, including Princess Camilla di Borbone delle Due Sicilie, Omar Harfouch, and Claude Makélélé.(AP)

3rd judge dropped out just two days before pageant

This unexpected exit followed the resignations of Omar Harfouch and French soccer manager Claude Makélélé, adding to the controversy. Princess Camilla di Borbone delle Due Sicilie dropped out of judging just two days before the international pageant is set to take place, musician and former judge Omar was quoted as saying in a November 19 report by People.

Earlier, Omar resigned from the judging panel, alleging that an "impromptu jury" pre-selected the top 30 contestants without the original eight judges. He said this jury included individuals with personal relationships with contestants, raising concerns about fairness and transparency. Omar also stated he couldn't "play with the destiny of young girls" and felt disrespected after discussing his concerns with Miss Universe CEO Raul Rocha.

Following Omar's resignation, French soccer manager Claude Makélélé also stepped down, citing "unforeseen personal reasons". Click here to know everything about their Miss Universe exits.

Miss Universe 2025 pageant is marred by controversy

To make matters worse, Miss Jamaica, DrGabrielle Henry, suffered a terrifying fall from the stage during the preliminary competition on November 19, prompting her to be rushed to the hospital. Fortunately, she's reported to have no life-threatening injuries, but her participation in the finals is uncertain.

Earlier, the Miss Universe 2025 pageant made headlines following a clash between Miss Mexico, Fatima Bosch, and pageant organiser Nawat Itsaragrisil. During a livestreamed event, he allegedly called her 'dumb' after she missed a photoshoot, sparking a walkout by several contestants in protest.

These unexpected events have overshadowed the pageant's glitz and glamour, leaving fans on social media in shock. Meanwhile, the Miss Universe Organisation has issued statements addressing the incidents, assuring that the November 21 event will proceed as planned.