Search
Thu, Nov 20, 2025
New Delhi oC

Who is Gabrielle Henry? Miss Universe Jamaica's scary fall off Miss Universe stage sparks concern; Video

ByShamik Banerjee
Updated on: Nov 20, 2025 08:31 am IST

Miss Universe Jamaica Gabrielle Henry, 28, fell off the stage during the Miss Universe 2025 preliminaries in Bangkok and was taken to a medical facility.

Gabrielle Henry, Miss Universe Jamaica, suffered a freak accident on the stage of the Miss Universe 2025 preliminary round on Wednesday. Henry, a 28-year-old doctor and model, is representing Jamaica in the preliminary round of the 74th Miss Universe pageant in Bangkok, Thailand.

Gabrielle Henry, Miss Universe Jamaica, suffered a scary accident at the Miss Universe 2025 stage.(X)
Gabrielle Henry, Miss Universe Jamaica, suffered a scary accident at the Miss Universe 2025 stage.(X)

During a round involving a gown, Henry put a step off the stage, causing her to fall. She was taken to a medical facility on a stretcher.

Here's the video:

Raúl Rocha, Miss Universe Organization president, and Nawat Itsaragrisil, Director of Miss Universe Thailand, were present at the Impact Arena in Pak Kret, Thailand, where the event is being held. In the video, they can be seen jumping off the stage as the event happens, trying to get help to the 28-year-old.

The video of Henry falling off the stage was broadcast live on the ABC stream of the show's preliminary round. It immediately went viral on social media, sparking concern for the Jamaican doctor-turned-model.

Who is Gabriella Henry?

Gabrielle Henry is an ophthalmologist from Jamaica who was crowned Miss Universe Jamaica 2025 and is competing for the main event in Thailand. She works as a resident at the University Hospital of the West Indies, according to a report by Pageant Circle.

This story is being updated.

Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, Nepal, UK, Bangladesh, and Russia get all the latest headlines in one place with including 3I/ATLAS Liveon Hindustan Times.
Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, Nepal, UK, Bangladesh, and Russia get all the latest headlines in one place with including 3I/ATLAS Liveon Hindustan Times.
News / World News / Who is Gabrielle Henry? Miss Universe Jamaica's scary fall off Miss Universe stage sparks concern; Video
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On