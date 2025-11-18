Miss Universe 2025: When is 74th Miss Universe finale? Date, time, where to watch beauty pageant in India

Miss Universe 2025: This year, Thailand is hosting the 74th Miss Universe pageant in Bangkok, with 130 women from across the globe participating in the beauty pageant. Miss Universe India, Manika Vishwakarma, from Rajasthan, is representing India on the big stage. Miss Universe 2024 Victoria Kjaer Theilvig won the 73rd edition of the Miss Universe pageant. In 2025, she will crown her successor. (File Photo/ AFP)

Audiences and fans from India are looking forward to watching the beauty queen on stage and hoping for her to bring the crown home. If you, too, are looking forward to watching the Miss Universe 2025 finale, here’s everything you need to know.

When is the 74th Miss Universe finale: Date and time

According to the Miss Universe Organisation (MUO), the 74th edition of the beauty pageant will take place at the Impact Challenger Hall in Pak Kret, Nonthaburi, on Friday, November 21, 2025, at 8:00 am in Thailand. That means Indians can tune in to watch the coverage early morning at around 6:30 am (IST).

Where to watch Miss Universe 2025 in India

The 74th edition of the Miss Universe pageant will be live-streamed on the official Miss Universe YouTube channel. Click here to visit their page.

All you need to know about Miss Universe 2025

Denmark's Victoria Kjær Theilvig won the Miss Universe 2024 competition. She will be crowning her successor on November 21. This year, Miss Universe embraces the theme ‘The Power of Love’, promoting the shared vision of compassion, inclusivity, and strength.

This year's India representative, Manika Vishwakarma, hails from Rajasthan. She won the title in a dazzling ceremony held in Jaipur, Rajasthan, on August 18.

If Manika wins the coveted title on November 21, she will be the fourth Indian woman to achieve the feat. Before her, Harnaaz Sandhu won the Miss Universe crown in 2021, ending a 21-year gap since the last win.

Before Harnaaz, Lara Dutta won the title in 2000, securing the title for India a second time, and Sushmita Sen won in 1994, becoming the first Indian woman to win the Miss Universe title.