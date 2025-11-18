Manika Vishwakarma dazzles at Miss Universe 2025 in shimmering sheer gown covered in silver gems and metallic embroidery

Miss India 2025 Manika Vishwakarma is making waves at Miss Universe 2025. The 22-year-old from Rajasthan is representing India at the 74th Miss Universe pageant in Thailand, and her style game is on point. On November 17, Manika shared new photos of herself wearing a stunning sheer gown adorned with metallic embellishments. Also Read | Manika Vishwakarma stuns in black lehenga with regal embroidered jacket at Miss Universe 2025, fans say ‘such a queen’ The combination of sheer fabric and intricate detailing gives Manika Vishwakarma's Miss Universe 2025 gown a truly show-stopping appearance. (Instagram/ Manika Vishwakarma)

Manika slays at Miss Universe 2025 in sheer gown

With the Miss Universe 2025 finale just around the corner – it is scheduled for November 21, 2025 – Manika Vishwakarma wore an amplified version of the naked dress in a sheer silver gown during one of the ongoing pre-finale events of the Miss Universe beauty pageant. Every bead and sequin of her gown, designed by Nhà Mốt 9192, had been meticulously hand-applied, creating a mesmerising shimmer that captured light from every angle.

Manika's silver gown radiated futuristic elegance with its sculptural neckline and cascading crystal embellishments. While the high slit added a daring touch to the look, the see-through gown also had a subtle train that was perfect for the Miss Universe pageant, and exposed her matching nude heels. Dewy skin, a glossy lip, and heavy eyeliner and mascara completed her look. She wore her hair in soft waves.

But it's not just her looks that are making waves

At Miss universe 2025, Manika's thoughtful answers are also turning heads. She was recently asked the question that former Miss Universe and actor Sushmita Sen answered back in 1994: “What is the essence of being a woman?”

Manika acknowledged Sushmita's answer, saying, “Being a woman is about the ability to nurture a life, to nurture every single thing around you.” She then added her own twist, highlighting that women should see themselves as individuals, beyond societal expectations.

She said, “I would just elaborate on it. As women, we are often seen by society in certain roles. However, I want women to see themselves as a person, as a human. Yes, we have the ability to nurture. Yes, we have the ability to create life, and not just create life, but actually beautify every single thing around us. That is the essence of being a woman: the ability to not just beautify but embrace and amplify the beauty of every single thing around us. Being a woman is being infinite, and that is the essence of being a woman.”